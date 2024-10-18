The recent reports have spilled the beans on the potential list of the retained players for all ten franchises. Since the announcement of the rules by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC), speculations have grown around a few players and whether they are going to stay with the respective side.

So much was addressed around Rohit Sharma and whether he would be staying with the Mumba Indians (MI) for the IPL 2025, along with Suryakumar Yadav, who was supposed to feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the next edition of the tournament. Both of them will stay with MI along with their captain, Hardik Pandya, and premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Just like the World Cup-winning captain, there was uncertainty regarding the wicket-keeper batter and the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant. But, he is expected to make his presence in the same camp for the 2025 season of the IPL, along with all-rounder Axar Patel. The toss-up is expected to be between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kuldeep Yadav.

The new head coach of the side, Hemang Badani, desires to have the Australian opening batter after his incredible show with the bat in the last season.

The Punjab Kings, the most unpredictable side of the auction table, have so much to think about before going into the auction. They are likely to retain the left-handed Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh, for the next season of the IPL. They could also go with one of Kagiso Rabada or Liam Livingstone, besides having the chance of retaining one of the uncapped players in the form of Shashank Singh.

MS Dhoni to continue his presence for CSK in IPL 2025

The IPL GC modified the uncapped player rule, where it says that the Indian player who hasn’t played international cricket for five years going into that respective season will be addressed as an uncapped player, and MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the brand of the franchise, can continue to play the next season of the tournament for just a price of INR 4 crore.

The premier Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the current captain of the side, are expected to be the other retentions along with the aggressive batter, Shivam Dube.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is going to retain the left-handed batter of West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, for the next IPL season, along with speedster Mayank Yadav, who made his international debut recently against Bangladesh. KL Rahul isn’t expected to continue his stay for the team who could go with one of Ayush Badoni or Mohsin Khan in the uncapped department?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is expected to keep their captain, Pat Cummins, along with the hard-hitting Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and the South African middle order batter Heinrich Klassen.

The reports have addressed that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could look to go with their captain, Sanju Samson, as the first retained player, along with Riyan Parag and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel. If they don’t go with Jos Buttler, who has been the most successful player for the team of late, then it could be a blunder.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been predicted to keep Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, and pacer Mohammad Siraj for the 2025 season of the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go with their leader, Shreyas Iyer, and the two premier West Indies all-rounders, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

With not many options left, the Gujarat Titans (GT) can keep captain Shubman Gill and the marquee leg-spinner of Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, for the new season. The deadline for the IPL retention is October 31.