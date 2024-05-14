Bangladesh has named its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 which sees Najmul Hossain Shanto captaining the side filled with veteran and young players.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal for next month’s event, with their first contest coming against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.

The roster also includes seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has returned to T20I cricket after a nearly a year absence. Shakib was picked for Bangladesh’s final two T20Is against Zimbabwe, and he impressed with four wickets in the fourth game.

Despite his injuries, Taskin Ahmed was nominated to Bangladesh’s 15-man roster for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Taskin, who has also been selected vice-captain, experienced a side strain during the previous series against Zimbabwe and will be treated for the next several weeks to regain fitness before the tournament begins next month.

Litton Das has also found a place in the squad despite his poor form in white-ball cricket this year.

Mahmudullah named in Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Mahmudullah, a veteran batter who was not selected for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, has been named in Bangladesh’s squad for the impending 2024 T20 World Cup.

Mahmudullah’s return is arguably the squad’s talking point. The 38-year-old had been out of the T20I squad since September 2022, but he returned earlier this year in a home series against Sri Lanka in March. As a result, Mahmudullah was a regular in the T20Is against Zimbabwe, putting him in a strong position to make the cut.

There were no major surprises in Bangladesh’s 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, with young quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib earning selection after two appearances against Zimbabwe.

The pace attack is led by Mustafizur Rahman, who is joined by Shoriful Islam and Taskin. Tanzim Sakib, a bowling all-rounder, is the squad’s fourth seamer, joining Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, and Rishad Hossain as specialized spin bowlers, in addition to Shakib Al Hasan’s expertise.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Traveling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

