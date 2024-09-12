Bangladesh national team squad for the upcoming two-Test series in India was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on September 12, 2024. Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to captain the Bangladesh team.

This is especially true after Shanto led Bangladesh to their first-ever Test win and Test series win over Pakistan in Pakistan recently. The Bengal Tigers fought back from adverse situations in both Tests to win the first Test by 10 wickets and the second by 6 wickets.

Bangladesh will face the Rohit Sharma-led side in a two-match series as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. India is currently at the top spot in the WTC 2025 table, while the Bengal Tigers lie at the 4th after the Test series win over Pakistan.

The first Test will take place at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 19. Kanpur will host the second and final test match.

Three T20Is will also follow the forthcoming Test series in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Uncapped Jaker Ali named in Bangladesh squad for India Test series

The Bengal Tigers made one change to their Test squad for the forthcoming trip of India following their historic 2-0 series victory in Pakistan, with uncapped batsman Jaker Ali replacing fast bowler Shoriful Islam. Shoriful got a groin injury in the first Test against Pakistan and did not play the second.

Jaker has yet to play a Test or an ODI, however, he has represented the Bengal Tigers in 17 T20Is since his debut at the Asian Games in 2023. He has played 49 first-class games, averaging 41.47 and scoring four hundreds.

In the absence of Shoriful, the speed attack consists of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who missed the Pakistan Tests owing to a groin niggle sustained during the four-day games between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A before the Test series, remains in the team.

However, Shadman Islam’s outstanding performance in the first Test in Rawalpindi could maintain him at the top alongside Zakir Hasan.

Bangladesh Squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed.

