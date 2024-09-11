Captain Ben Stokes returned to action as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on September 10, 2024, announced the England Test squad for the three-match tour of Pakistan in October. As many as 8 players, who were part of a stunning 3-0 win in the 2022 Test series in Pakistan will tour the country again.

Ben Stokes-led England National Cricket Team is poised to tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series after defeating the West Indies National Cricket Team and Sri Lanka National Cricket Team at home.

The first Test will begin on October 7 in Multan, followed by the second Test on October 15 in Karachi. The third and final Test will be played at Rawalpindi on October 24.

Notably, there were suggestions that one of the tests would be moved to Abu Dhabi due to current development at the Pakistani locations. Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has disputed the rumors and maintained that all Test matches between Pakistan and England will be played in the country.

Ben Stokes to captain England; Jack Leach returns

English skipper Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley will return for the Pakistan trip after recuperating well from their separate ailments. Notably, Stokes had a hamstring strain, and Crawley had fractured his right little finger.

Eight players who helped Pakistan to a surprise 3-0 victory in the 2022 Test series will return to the country. These players include Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes.

Veteran bowler Jack Leach has returned to the Test team after being absent since January 2024. Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut in Karachi during the last Pakistan tour, has made a comeback to the side.

Two uncapped players in Brydon Carse and Jordan Cox were also named in the England Test squad. Josh Hull, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, and Chris Woakes will form the pace battery for the England squad on the Pakistan tour.

England squad for Pakistan Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

