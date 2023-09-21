SportzWiki Logo
Bangladesh Appoint Sridharan Sriram As Technical Consultant For ICC World Cup 2023

Jatin

Sep 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM

Bangladesh Appoint Sridharan Sriram As Technical Consultant For ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Board said, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, appointed former T20 head coach Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant of the national cricket team for the forthcoming ICC World Cup, scheduled in India from October 5.

Sriram previously served as a technical consultant for the Bangladesh team for the T20 tri-nation series in New Zealand, the Asia Cup Twenty20 in the United Arab Emirates, and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

From 2018 until 2022, he served as the Australian team’s assistant coach. Prior to that, Sriram worked as a consultant coach for Cricket Australia from 2015 to 2018.

He appeared in eight One Day Internationals for India between 2000-2004 and had a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly 18 years.

“Yes, we have appointed him (Sriram) as technical consultant for the forthcoming World Cup,” Khaled Mahmud, team director of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming World Cup, confirmed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Shakib al Hasan, the all-format captain of Bangladesh, has been a big fan of Sriram and has always supported him during the T20 World Cup. When Chandika Hathurusingha was chosen to serve as Bangladesh’s head coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided not to renew Sriram’s contract.

Sriram joined Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month as an assistant coach for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sridharan Sriram To Join Bangladesh Squad In Guwahati During ICC World Cup 2023 Warmup

Sriram is set to join the Bangladesh contingent in Guwahati from the beginning of the team’s World Cup journey.

Sridharan Sriram. PC- BCB

The Bangladesh side will travel to Guwahati for two practice matches of the World Cup on September 29 and October 2 against Sri Lanka and England respectively, before moving to Dharamshala for the tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7.

Also Read: South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Bangladesh

Sridharan Sriram

World Cup 2023

