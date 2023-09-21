South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala are ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after failing to prove their fitness ahead of the mega event, which will start in India on October 5. Proteas have named Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo as replacements for them in the 15-member squad for the tournament.

Anrich Nortje has been a vital asset in both red-ball and white-ball cricket. He has frequently produced breakthroughs and is well-known for his fast pace and ability to generate bounce, making him an essential component of the team’s pace battery and could be a crucial miss for South Africa in the impending ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala has established himself as one of the good white-ball cricketers for South Africa in recent times, he is known for his brilliant bowling in the middle and death overs but has had persistent injury issues since his debut for the team in International cricket.

South Africa’s head coach, Rob Walter confirmed the replacement players for the World Cup, as it provides the opportunity for Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams to establish themselves on the World stage and is happy with the 15 men for the ODI World Cup in India.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize with their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action,” Rob Walter said.

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup,” Rob Walter added.

The South African team will leave for India on September 23 which would be good preparation for the World Cup before starting their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7. The Proteas will need to adjust to the difficulties presented by these unforeseen injuries and rely on their experienced players to make a significant impact in the tournament in India.

South Africa’s World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.