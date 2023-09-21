SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

SW Desk

Sep 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM

South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala are ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after failing to prove their fitness ahead of the mega event, which will start in India on October 5. Proteas have named Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo as replacements for them in the 15-member squad for the tournament.

Anrich Nortje has been a vital asset in both red-ball and white-ball cricket. He has frequently produced breakthroughs and is well-known for his fast pace and ability to generate bounce, making him an essential component of the team’s pace battery and could be a crucial miss for South Africa in the impending ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala has established himself as one of the good white-ball cricketers for South Africa in recent times, he is known for his brilliant bowling in the middle and death overs but has had persistent injury issues since his debut for the team in International cricket.

South Africa’s head coach, Rob Walter confirmed the replacement players for the World Cup, as it provides the opportunity for Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams to establish themselves on the World stage and is happy with the 15 men for the ODI World Cup in India.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize with their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action,” Rob Walter said.

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup,” Rob Walter added.

The South African team will leave for India on September 23 which would be good preparation for the World Cup before starting their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7. The Proteas will need to adjust to the difficulties presented by these unforeseen injuries and rely on their experienced players to make a significant impact in the tournament in India.

South Africa’s World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Anrich Nortje

Sisanda Magala

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan&#8217;s Team Management&#8217;s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 &#8211; Reports
Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan’s Team Management’s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 – Reports

Sep 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

From Swiggy Delivery Executive To Net Bowler For The Netherlands, Lokesh Kumar Makes Into The Final Four From 10,000 Applicants
From Swiggy Delivery Executive To Net Bowler For The Netherlands, Lokesh Kumar Makes Into The Final Four From 10,000 Applicants

Sep 21, 2023, 3:03 PM

South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
South African Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sep 21, 2023, 1:21 PM

IND vs AUS: This Is Not A 20-over Game, It Is Of 50 overs &#8211; Amit Mishra Raises Concern Regarding Ravichandran Ashwin Fielding In ODI Cricket
IND vs AUS: This Is Not A 20-over Game, It Is Of 50 overs – Amit Mishra Raises Concern Regarding Ravichandran Ashwin Fielding In ODI Cricket

Sep 21, 2023, 11:49 AM

IND vs AUS: If You Average 55 In ODIs And Still Don&#8217;t Be Part Of The Squad, Then Definitely That&#8217;s Strange &#8211; Harbhajan Singh On Sanju Samson&#8217;s Omission From Squad
IND vs AUS: If You Average 55 In ODIs And Still Don’t Be Part Of The Squad, Then Definitely That’s Strange – Harbhajan Singh On Sanju Samson’s Omission From Squad

Sep 21, 2023, 11:26 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Could Never Write Them Off &#8211; Dominic Cork On Pakistan&#8217;s Chances In The Marquee Event
ODI World Cup 2023: You Could Never Write Them Off – Dominic Cork On Pakistan’s Chances In The Marquee Event

Sep 21, 2023, 10:39 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links