The Bangladesh Cricket Board denied reports of a delay in disbursing prize money from the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup.

BCB’s reply came after its councilor, Debabrata Paul, who also serves as the general secretary of the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh, stated in the media that the Board has failed to pay prize money to national players for the showcase event.

The BCB rejected the claims, claiming that the delay was not intentional or negligent. According to the BCB, prize money for big ICC events such as the World Cup is often distributed within a few months after the tournament’s conclusion.

Bangladesh Board slams Debabrata Paul for his baseless claims regarding World Cup prize money

However, the BCB has experienced unanticipated delays due to complex taxation and compliance procedures, which is why the prize money has yet to be distributed to the participants, even though the ODI World Cup ends in November 2023.

“The BCB would like to clarify that the delay is not deliberate or due to any negligence on the part of the Board. Prize money for major International Cricket Council (ICC) events, such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is typically received within a few months following the tournament’s conclusion,” BCB’s official statement said.

To further clarify the issues, and to speed up the process, BCB hired Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, an international accounting company based in India. The firm has been working on the relevant requirements to guarantee that the prize money is distributed to the players as soon as possible.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded in November 2023, and the BCB promptly submitted the necessary invoice to the ICC. However, due to taxation formalities and compliance issues, the disbursement process has encountered delays. These are administrative hurdles that have impacted not only the BCB but also other participating countries. To expedite the procedure, the BCB appointed renowned international accounting firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP in India which processed the relevant applications of all the Bangladesh players who participated in the World Cup,” it said.

“The BCB strongly refutes the untrue remarks made by the concerned councillor and vehemently protests the insinuations of malpractice against the Board and its officials on this matter. Such allegations are baseless and undermine the integrity of the BCB’s operations.”

Bangladesh cricket team is currently in Pakistan, preparing for the upcoming two-match Test series, that begins on August 21.

Also Read: BCCI Revises Schedule For India’s Home Season 2024-25; New Ground In Gwalior To Host Bangladesh T20I