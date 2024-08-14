On Tuesday, August 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a new schedule for the forthcoming 2024-25 home season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India altered the site for the T20I series against Bangladesh in October and the T20I series against England early next year.

The Indian squad will begin their home series with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on September 19. Following the Test series, the home team will play a three-match T20 International series in October. The first T20I of the three-match series is set to take place at Dharamsala on October 6.

The BCCI has officially announced that the inaugural T20I match will be played at Gwalior’s new cricket facility, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Facility. The board’s decision prompted the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s repairs and renovations.

“The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city’s new stadium – Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium – and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs,” BCCI stated.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city’s new stadium, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata to play hosts to the first T20I between India and England in 2025 as per BCCI release

India will begin the new year by hosting England for a white-ball series including 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The BCCI did not change the sites for India’s two Tests against Bangladesh and three Tests against New Zealand.

However, the BCCI has announced a venue change for the first two T20Is against England. The first T20I was planned in Chennai, followed by the second match in Kolkata. According to the altered schedule, the first match will be played in Kolkata on January 22, followed by the second in Chennai on January 25.

“The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.

The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations,” the statement concluded.

The last three T20Is of the India-England series are set for January 28 in Rajkot, January 31 in Pune, and February 2 in Mumbai.

Also Read: BCCI Gets Proposal Of New League! Sachin Tendulkar To Make Return