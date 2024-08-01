Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have reportedly requested a security consultant from the Bangladesh government during their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh, who will travel to Pakistan on August 17, is set to play a two-match Test series against the host, which is part of the ICC Test Championship, at Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).

Before the two-match Test series against Pakistan, the Bangladesh A squad will visit Islamabad for two four-day games and three 50-over games.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, along with several other Test cricketers, were included in the opening four-day game because the tourists view it as part of their preparation for the Test series, as they are not scheduled to play any practice games after arriving on August 17.

Bangladesh Cricket Board raise security concerns in Pakistan

Because of Pakistan’s political situation and past history, visiting it for the international teams has always been considered a matter of risk. Jalal added that no player had raised any sort of objection or issue with visiting Pakistan for the upcoming tour.

“Look providing safety is up to them (Pakistan) and we go there because they assure us to provide state-level security and after they assured us about it, the tour was fixed. I guess you have seen in the Asia Cup that the Bangladesh team traveled to Pakistan and they provided us state-level security and we agreed to go on this tour because they ensured us of that. You might have seen in recent times that some international teams have also visited [Pakistan] and they are quite happy with the security they provided,” BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are also very much concerned about the security but after knowing everything and after getting assurance from them regarding the security we have fixed the tour. At the same time we have requested the government to give us a security consultant during the tour who will maintain communication with them at all times regarding the security issues,” he added.

Bangladesh are expected to arrive in Pakistan for the Test series on August 17.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Or KL Rahul? Indian Captain Makes Choice For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka