The biggest decision for the Indian team management and captain Rohit Sharma to make before the first of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series will be whether they keep faith in KL Rahul or go back to their wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is making a return to the format after one and half years.

During the point of time when Rishabh Pant met that unfortunate fatal accident towards the end of 2022 and was ruled out of action for more than a year and missed last year’s ODI World Cup, India needed someone to step up with the gloves, batting in the middle order.

The veteran KL Rahul did his best as the blue brigade was quite satisfied with his performance at number five, in the absence of the left-handed batter. His keeping skills were phenomenal throughout the tournament, and he showed great resilience with the bat during the middle overs.

“B oth Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are match-winners but ” – Rohit Sharma

On the eve of the first ODI game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, during the pre-match press conference, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked to make his choice on the selection between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper.

For a long time, KL Rahul has been India’s first-choice wicket-keeper batter for the two-time champions in the 50-overs format of the game, as he has been consistent in scoring runs too. The Karnataka-born has been quite excellent in showing his brilliance in the field placement, which becomes helpful for the captain himself.

Pant, on the flip side of the coin, brings the X-factor with him. He has developed his keeping skills over the years and carries the ability to shift the momentum of the game in any situation.

The Uttarakhand-born left-handed batter has smashed 865 runs in 26 ODI innings, at an average of just below 35, with a strike rate of over 106, besides celebrating five-half centuries and the best score of 125-run knock. On the other hand, Rahul has collected 2820 runs in this format in 70 innings, at an average of over, while his strike rate of nearly 90 has been so much impressive.

Rohit believes that having both Rishabh Pant and the 32-year-old is a ‘happy problem’ for the team, as they would love to have such issues more in the future.

“It’s difficult to choose between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Both are match-winners in their way. But it’s a happy problem, and I want to have that kind of problem.” The Nagpur-born reflected to the media.

Since the start of 2023, Rahul has cracked 1060 ODI runs in 24 innings, to be the 11th highest run-getter of the format in this period, at an average of 66.25, with a strike rate of 87.75. The former Indian captain has also notched up seven fifties and a couple of fifties in this duration.

Before India’s departure to Sri Lanka, the chairman of their selection committee- Ajit Agarkar expressed his view on the two wicket-keepers.

“Rishabh has been out for a long time. So we want to bring him back without burdening him. Someone who has come back after a long time, you need to bring them back in the scheme of things gradually.” The former Indian player remarked in the press conference. “KL Rahul, one of the feedbacks he has got is ‘you’ve got to hit the reset button.”

Even though India hasn’t given any hint behind their selection for the number five spot, they are likely to go with the Delhi batter. It will be interesting who finally turns up for the first ODI in Colombo.