The former Pakistan batter, Basit Ali, has blamed their cricket board for the way they handled Test cricket at home, especially during the previous series against Bangladesh, which they went on to lose by a historic 2-0 margin in the game. It was quite different from the professionalism that India showed against the same opponent at home.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Rohit Sharma-led side scripted a 280-run victory over the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. When the batting order struggled in the first innings, the all-rounders stood up in the game, while they displayed classical bowling performance in both the innings of the game.

The game ended on the first hour of the fourth day, but the red-ball track showed a balanced contest between bat and ball. The pacers had a say in the first two innings of the game, while the batters enjoyed their time during the third innings before the spinners joined the park on the last few sessions of the game.

“I n our nation, they say there is no value of pitc h”- Basit Ali

The former middle-order batter of the Green Brigade, Basit Ali, has lauded the pitch curators of the Chennai surface, as he also lashed out at the PCB for the kind of surfaces they have been generating for the red-ball games at home.

“Bumrah picked five wickets in the game, Ashwin took six wickets, Jadeja clinched 5, Siraj took two, and Akash Deep claimed two wickets. This is the account of 20 wickets. The bowlers ticked all the boxes.” The veteran expressed this in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“India played two spinners, keeping in mind that the ball would spin, and it happened. So the credit goes to the pitch curators, who know how to make a Test match surface. Not like us. I am not going to that side but, I am filled with anger.” Basit Ali remarked.

Pakistan hasn’t enjoyed a great time in the longest format of the game at home, and the pitches have been quite flat and haven’t helped their side get the desired result in the game.

The 53-year-old has addressed the people of Pakistan as ‘illiterate’, pointing to the fact that they have no idea of how to value the surface for winning a game.

“In our nation, they say there is no value of pitch. They are illiterate people. The ones who have played cricket with pride are there on the Board (PCB). This is why I get angry.” Basit Ali elaborated in the video. “What are you teaching to kids.” 50 percent of the issue is solved if you read the pitch well, ask Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad. But they don’t understand.”

Pakistan didn’t win a single red-ball game since enjoying the 2-0 victory in Sri Lanka in the Test series, as they lost the three-match series in Australia in 2023 before accepting the same result against Bangladesh. They will now face England in a three-match Test series against England at home in late autumn before making a trip to South Africa later this year.