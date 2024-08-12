The two-match Test series for Pakistan against Bangladesh is going to take place later this month, as the preparations have started for both camps. In a recent press conference, the red-ball captain Shan Masood shared his experience of playing for Yorkshire and how a few of the games in the County Championship were played with the Kookaburra ball.

The recent few games at home and away for the Green Brigade in the longest format of the game haven’t been an easy one. They lost the three-match series in the late Autumn of 2022 against England, while they failed to win the series against Australia in their conditions.

The issue for the side has been growing across formats, as the challenger for the new head coach Jason Gillespie and captain Shan Masood will be to start the upcoming series on a strong note with a 2-0 series victory.

“J ust want to say two things to Shan Masood ”- Basit Ali

The former Pakistan player hasn’t been impressed with the words that their captain has used in the recent presser, where he praised his stint with Yorkshire. In division two of the 2024 season, the left-handed batter has scored 520 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 47.27, with the help of a 140-run knock.

Basit advised that the captain of the national side should keep his focus on Pakistan rather than keeping attention on what is happening for the Yorkshire team. He suggested that there was no point in talking about the Kookaburra delivery as their home surfaces are quite different from England.

“He gave an example of Yorkshire in his press conference. He spoke about how rain is a factor there, and Joe Root and Harry Brook are also part of that team. I just want to say two things to Shan Masood. You are the captain of Pakistan, not Yorkshire.” Basit Ali expressed this in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The renowned commentators also pointed out that Shan Masood shouldn’t talk about players like Joe Root and Harry Brook, as his eyes should be on how his batters- Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, or Abdullah Shafique would bat, or the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi or Naseem Shah would bowl.

“Do not give their example; give examples of players of your country. Speak about how you have players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.” The 53-year-old remarked.

“Give your (Shan Masood) example. Don’t give the example of the Kookaburra ball because there is a big difference in our pitches and their (England’s) pitches.” He continued in the same video.

Shan Masood, despite making his red-ball debut more than a decade ago, has featured in only 33 Tests, where he has notched up 1778 runs at an average of under 30, celebrating nine half-centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 156 runs.

In the first-class format, the Kuwait-born has played 172 games to score over 11000 runs, at an average of 40.08, registering 50 half-centuries and 27 centuries, with a best score of 239 runs.

Basit Ali also stated that their Test captain should avoid batting at number 3 and look to open the innings across the formats.

“Shan Masood Sahab, stop playing at No. 3. When I saw you for the first time, I gave you the advice that the bat’s length should be long. Today, I am giving you the advice to stop playing at No. 3. You should open the batting in all three formats. If you come at No. 3, you will harm yourself and Pakistan.” The veteran concluded.

The opening Test of the series will be played on August 21 in Rawalpindi, while the second game will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.