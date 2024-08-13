The veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return for Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan, due to start on August 21. He was part of the recently concluded Global T20 league in Canada before flying straight to the venue to join the national team.

Apart from these two red-ball games, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side is expected to play three more Test series of two games for the remainder of the year 2024, against India, South Africa, and West Indies respectively.

The inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge boost for the national side, given the experience of the former all-format captain, who knows the conditions pretty well in all those countries, having tripped there multiple times, whether for Bangladesh or the other T20 leagues.

“Shakib Al Hasan assured us he would play all the Test s”- Chief selector

With Shakib Al Hasan, the balance of the side becomes quite powerful for the team, as they can go with either an extra bowler or batter, depending on the condition of the nature and the surface that has been offered to them.

The 37-year-old earlier hinted that he was yet to decide whether he would be available for the longest format series in India, as his current aim would be to go through the Pakistan series before taking a decision. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector, Gazi Ashraf, makes a different statement regarding the situation.

He stated that the most experienced member of the side would be ready for selection in all the Test series and their practice sessions for the rest of the ongoing year.

“Probably at the end of July, we talked to Shakib, and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series, we wanted to understand his short-term plans.” Ashraf responds to the reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. “We have a busy schedule with eight Test matches by December. He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series. He is expected to join the team around August 14 or 15.”

Shakib Al Hasan has featured in 67 Tests for the Tigers, where he is their third-highest run-scorer of the format with 4505 runs at an average of nearly 40, celebrating 31 half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of 217.

The left-arm spinner is also the country’s most successful bowler of the longest format, capturing 237 wickets at an average of 31.16 and a strike rate of 63.53, with the help of 19 five-wicket hauls, thanks to his best of 7/36.

However, the issue of his eye condition prompted doubts about whether Shakib Al Hasan would be picked in the side as an all-rounder or just as a pure bowler.

“I haven’t received any updates from our medical team regarding his eyes. Globally, Shakib has been one of the best all-rounders for the past 25 (15) years, and I maintain that opinion. I cannot dare to consider him only as a bowler.” BCB chief selector highlighted.

“The way he has been able to take himself to new heights and his adjustability to different formats and his record against Pakistan are all considered for his inclusion.” He remarked.

Ashraf also mentioned that because their scheduled arrival in Pakistan was supposed to be a bit later, Shakib Al Hasan is expected to join them in the practice session on August 14 or 15.

“It was important to know whether he would be available in all the practice sessions before the series, and that was a criterion for selection from our point of view. We were supposed to go [to Pakistan] a bit later. He will probably reach the side on the 14th or 15th and practice with the team.” He concluded.

The opening Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second game will take place in Karachi.