Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe died last week at the age of only 55. He was part of 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, where he managed to score 6744 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 45.89, celebrating 39 fifties and 16 centuries.

He was also the batting coach of the senior men’s team before being named the head coach of the Afghanistan side. The Surrey middle-order batter, Graham Thorpe, notched up nearly 22k runs in the first-class format, at an average of 45.04, registering 49 centuries and 122 half-centuries, with a best score of unbeaten 223 runs.

He was part of the team as the batting coach during the 2010 year before particle working as the backroom staff during the success of the side in the 2019 Men’s 50-over World Cup.

Graham Thorpe’s wife shares shocking statement on the death incident

In a recent interview for the Times, Graham Thorpe’s wife and daughter revealed the shocking news that the former middle-order batter died by suicide. In May 2022, he made an attempt to take his life during a period when he was seriously ill in hospital.

“For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit.” Amanda, the wife of Graham Thorpe, expressed this during a recent interview.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments, but unfortunately, none of them really seemed to work.” She remarked.

She also continued to add that despite having two daughters and a wife whom he loved so much, Graham Thorpe didn’t get better, and because he was so unwell in recent times, he decided to take his own life last week.

“He had his own mind and his own way of going about things. My favorite memory of him is in Barbados, which he loved, enjoying a rum punch and listening to his favorite reggae after a swim. He was funny and he made us all laugh so much.” Amanda highlighted.

The elder daughter of Graham Thorpe, Kitty, reveals that they are not ashamed to speak on this as the aim was to help him get better, which was the reason why they had remained silent.

“We are not ashamed of talking about it. There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma. We were trying to help him get better before and trying to protect him, which is why we said nothing. This is the time now to share the news, however horrible it is. We’ve wanted to be able to talk and share, and we’d now like to raise awareness, too.” Kitty told in the same conversation.

“He had loved life, and he loved us, but he just couldn’t see a way out. It was heartbreaking to see how withdrawn he had become. He was not the same person.” She concluded. “It was strange to see this person trapped in the body of Dad. That’s why we’ve been so happy that the many reflections have been about his life before this illness took over. I’m glad that’s how everyone does remember him, rightly so, as the complete character he was.”

England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, wore a special shirt in support of Graham Thorpe, with the latter’s name written on it, with the number 564 on the back, signifying his status being the 564th cap for the national side.