The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials believe that the most famous sportsperson of the country and their premier all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, won’t be harassed once he returns home back for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government, of which he was a part, due to the upcoming two-match Test series against touring South Africa.

Shakib Al Hasan was named among the 147 people who were accused in a murder case in Dhaka last month. He has been a member of the parliament since January this year, and when the former prime minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina, resigned following the anti-government protest and fled the country, the veteran wasn’t present there.

The left-arm spinner was involved in the Global T20 League in Canada, after which he flew to Pakistan straightaway for the two-match red series. The next stop for the veteran was to South London, where he featured in one county game for Surrey and now is in India for another Test series.

Whenever there were protests in Bangladesh, there was no Shakib Al Hasan in the country. The case in question relates to Muhammad Rubel, who was wounded in the fire during the protest in August and died two days later.

“I hope Shakib Al Hasan won’t be arreste d ”- BCB law advisor

The Magura-born has featured in 70 red-ball games for the Tigers, where he has smashed 4600 runs at an average of under 40 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of 31 centuries and five half-centuries with a best score of 217. With the ball in hand, he has picked up 242 wickets at an average of around 32, thanks to his 19 five-wicket hauls in the game.

The BCB’s cricket operation in charge, Shahriar Nafees, believes that the 37-year-old won’t be harassed once he reaches the country from India.

“I think the Honorable chief adviser, law adviser, and sports adviser have spoken very clearly regarding Shakib Al Hasan.” Nafees expressed to the reporters. “There is a clear message from the Bangladesh government that no one will be harassed unfairly in the cases that have been filed. We believe the interim government has made its position very clear on Shakib.”

“Unless there is an injury problem or a selection-related issue, I don’t see any reason as of now why Shakib Al Hasan should not play in Bangladesh in the home series.” He remarked.

The law advisor of the Bangladesh side, Asif Nazrul, was also questioned whether the all-rounder would be arrested in connection to the case.

“There’s only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested. I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens.” Nazrul highlighted.

Despite being named in the murder case, the experienced player got full support from their teammates and the board. He didn’t have a great time in the opening Test in Chennai, where he was smashed for 50 runs in eight overs in the first inning without any success.

He could manage only 57 runs across two innings in the game, besides being whacked for 79 runs in 13 overs without a wicket. He was hit on the fingers in that game, and there are certain clouds over his participation in the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which will start on September 27.