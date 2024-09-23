Shakib Al Hasan’s fitness issues have given Bangladesh a headache ahead of the second Test against India that begins in Kanpur on September 27. Bangladesh already lost the first Test to India by 280 runs in Chennai.

The dismal performance of Bangladesh’s seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was one of the main reasons for the team’s humiliation against India. He only scored 32 and 25 runs in two innings, and he also struggled with the ball. The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder had stats of 0/50 in the first innings and 0/79 in the second.

Shakib Al Hasan became a huge discussion point throughout the first Test, despite failing to deliver with either bat or ball. He was in the spotlight because of fears about his injury. Shakib, Bangladesh’s most experienced Test cricketer, was called into the attack late by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, which prompted questions.

Then, commentator Murali Kartik said on live that Shakib Al Hasan had notified him of soreness in his spinning finger and shoulder. However, BCB’s main medical, Dr Debashish, and batting coach, David Hemp, both stated that they were unaware of Shakib’s injury troubles.

Don’t want to decide on Shakib Al Hasan yet: Hanan Sarkar

Bangladesh selector Hannan Sarkar has provided the most recent update on the all-rounder’s situation, disclosing that the physios are constantly monitoring the veteran all-rounder’s availability for the second Test, which will be decided later.

Hannan Sarkar further stated that Shakib Al Hasan was picked to the playing XI since he had been cleared by physios and was fully fit for the opening encounter.

“We are heading to Kanpur tomorrow (Tuesday) and today is a day off. We will have two sessions afterwards and we will judge after that (regarding Shakib’s availability in the second Test) and we don’t want to make a decision yet.

These two days, the physio has kept him under observation. When we get back to the ground, we will get the physio’s feedback. We have to think before picking Shakib for the next match and there is time before the next match. We will see what condition he is in,” Sarkar, a member of the BCB’s selection panel, was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain insisted on not using Shakib as a bowler because he felt others were performing well, dismissing injury concerns over the left-arm spinner. Hannan expressed the same sentiment and clarified that Shakib had no finger injury concerns ahead of the first Test.

“We know the pain in his hand is being discussed. It was not there before the match and many have tried to explain it in different ways. But before the match, we got a 100 percent clearance from the physio before taking him. He was a 100 percent fit then. You can’t say it’s an injury. The discomfort he felt in that finger was not there before the match. He felt that when he started to bowl,” he said.

37-year-old Shakib Al Hasan has played 70 Tests scoring 4600 runs and taking 242 wickets. He has scored 5 centuries and 31 fifties with a highest score of 217. His best bowling figures in an innings have been 7/36 and 10/124.

