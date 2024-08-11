The recent disturbing political condition in Bangladesh for the last couple of weeks has raised a few eyebrows on, whether they could able to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, slated to start in October this year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is working its best to keep the hosting rights intact.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly looked into alternative options to host the 10-team event, and the name of India has come into the scene, as a few reports have claimed. It’s understood that the ICC is in discussion with the governing body and BCB to have adequate time to hold the alternative options.

Following the fall of the Awami League government last Monday, a new interim government took responsibility last Thursday (August 08). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wrote to the country’s Army Chief of Staff General, Waker-Uz-Zaman, regarding the security assurance to host the competition.

The Prime Minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina left the country following the situation, along with a few of the board directors, including the BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

“W ith assurance from the Army, we will inform the IC C”- BCB’s Umpire Committee Chairman

Ifthekar Ahmed Mithu, the chairman of BCB’s Umpire Committee, in a recent interaction with Cricbuzz, revealed that they were trying to get the written assurance from the Army before giving the green signal to the ICC as they still have two months in hand before taking a decision.

“We are trying to host the tournament. To be honest, there are not too many among us present in the country, and on Thursday (August 8) we sent a letter to the Army Chief regarding assurance about the security of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we have only two months in hand.” Mithu expressed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.

In another conversation with, ‘The Daily Star’, the BCB chief executive officer touched on the development more and spoke on their priority at the moment.

“We had communicated with them (The Army), but by that time, the (interim) government had already been formed. Since it has been formed, they will place priority on it as required.” Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media on August 10.

“We have communicated with them, and the sooner we get a response the better we will understand the situation. We had communicated with them very late yesterday (Thursday, August 08), and there was very little time for them to go through it.” The chief executive of BCB shaded light.

Many board members are not present in the offices, as conducting the daily activities has become a huge challenge for the board, which is still hopeful of hosting the tournament. The ICC is also monitoring the situation and is most likely to decide in the upcoming few days.

The ten teams are scheduled to play 23 games over the 18 days during the T20 World Cup at two venues in the country- the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet- from October 3 to 20.

It has also been learned that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will wait for another week before deciding to assess the conditions of the grounds, the pitches, and the security in Bangladesh. As of now, the tournament is expected to start on October 03, 2024, in Mirpur, with the game between England and South Africa.