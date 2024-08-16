The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, ruled out the possibility of hosting the 2024 season of the Women’s T20 World Cup due to the monsoon season and the upcoming ODI version of the event next year. This meant the International Cricket Council (ICC) needed to look for a new host.

In the processing time, due to the current unrest and disturbing situation in Bangladesh, their cricket board has sought more time regarding the development, as the ICC is expected to make a final decision on August 20, when the online meeting of the directors is scheduled on a different agenda.

The BCB is trying its best to avoid shifting the Women’s T20 World Cup, as the ICC is also giving them the period before taking the final decision on the matter.

UAE can host the Women’s T20 World Cup to replace Bangladesh

India was an ideal alternative, given the easy accommodations and the travel, but the BCCI declined the tournament for many reasons, especially because of the monsoon time.

“They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no. We’re in the monsoon, and on top of that, we will host the women’s ODI World Cup next year. I don’t want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups.” Jay Shah stated in a recent conversation.

The statement from the BCCI secretary made it quite clear that the ICC has been looking for other venues because of the current conditions in Bangladesh, which has not given up hope in hosting the T20 World Cup.

It has been requested by the governing body to extend the deadline as they are confident of coming up with positive news in the next meeting with the ICC. The tournament is currently scheduled to begin on September 27 with the warm-up games. The proper run of the competition will begin from October 03 to 20, involving ten teams and 23 matches.

Meanwhile, the BCB had also written to the Army Chief regarding the security assurance for the event, as both of them are communicating with each other on the developments, with several officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, including their president Nazmul Hasan, escaping from the country due to the outbreak of the violence last month.

The ICC is seeking a host country with a similar time zone to that of Bangladesh, along with clear weather conditions. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) seems to be the best option regarding that, but the only issue could be the heat, which would by the time the T20 World Cup finishes, tire the tracks and make them very slow.

It has also been known that the England Cricket Board (ECB) is believed to be keen on hosting the event, which could be difficult given the end of summer and the arrival of winter by October. The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are also interested in hosting the event.

However, with just seven weeks remaining for the T20 World Cup, the time is running out. The upcoming agenda of the meeting on August 20 is expected to be on the recent Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America. The reports on the matter could be submitted on that day. Despite that, the probability of deciding on the Women’s T20 World Cup can’t be ruled out.