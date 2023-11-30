BCCI Extends Rahul Dravid’s Contract As India Team Head Coach; Support Staff Also Receive Extensions

On November 29, 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it was renewing the contracts of Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and the support personnel. The BCCI has also extended the terms for India’s support staff: Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).

While the BCCI did not specify the length of the extension, it will last at least until the June 2024 T20 World Cup. The BCCI wanted Dravid to stay in order to preserve the structure he had established over the previous two years, which would be disrupted if a new coach was hired.

Dravid was named head coach in November 2021 for a two-year deal that ended earlier this month with the conclusion of the 2023 One-Day International World Cup.

Under Dravid’s leadership, India has risen to the top of the Test, ODI, and T20I rankings, although they have yet to win an ICC trophy, finishing as semi-finalists in the 2022 T20 World Cup and runners-up in the 2023 World Test Championship and 2023 ODI World Cup.

India’s

performance in the ODI World Cup was outstanding: they won all nine league games as well as the semi-final before losing to Australia in the final.

“The Last Two Years With Team India Have Been Thoroughly Memorable”- Rahul Dravid

Dravid’s first assignment in his second stint as head coach is India’s tour of South Africa, which starts with three T20Is and three ODIs from December 10 followed by two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). India then plays a five-Test series against England at home, before the T20 World Cup in June.

Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Team India, said: “The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we’ve stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family’s sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence,” he added.