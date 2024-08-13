Over the years, the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has gone through the roof, making it a huge profit for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They also went on to organize the Women’s Premier League (WPL) a few years ago, which also became quite renowned in such a short period.

However, in the case of the former players, there is always one league in a year around the world. Whether it’s in India called the ‘Road Safety Series’, or it’s outside this country named the ‘Legends League tournament.’

A recent report in the Dainik Jagran has stated that the BCCI could be planning to organize another premier league, consisting of the legends of the game, specifically around the former cricketers around the world after a few certain payers reached out to the board secretary Jay Shah regarding the discussion.

BCCI could start another League of Legends in the future

There is no lack of legends in this world of cricket. There World Championship of Legends, and Road Safety World Series. Legends League Cricket, or the Global Legends League, is one of the famous events taking part in most of the years, where retired players come and entertain the fans with their incredible skills.

However, if the BCCI goes on to successfully launch its league, then it will be a huge mark in the game, as they will also be the first cricketing board to organize a legends tournament, as most of the existing series have been worked by the private companies.

If the league becomes a reality, then the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Ab de Villiers could think of making a return in the game.

Under Tendulkar’s leadership, the Blue Brigade won the first two editions of the Road Safety World Series, whereas, in the captaincy of Yuvraj Singh, the Indian team lifted the recently-concluded World Championship of Legends trophy in England, the tournament was helped in being organized by the England Cricket Board (ECB). It consisted of the former members of the 2011 and 2007 World Cup champion sides- Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Rain, Robin Uthappa, and many more.

If the BCCI can pull this new theory off, then the basic structure of the league is expected to be the same as the IPL, which is still the most famous league across the world in the shortest format, thanks to its money, fame, investment, and the power being involved.

However, this invention of the league could make it tough for the other leagues to survive. There have been instances where many retired players have flown around the globe to be part of those leagues for the money. If they now get this famous league in India, the issue of getting more players will be created for the other foreign events.

If the proposal gets accepted by the BCCI, then the legend leagues’ teams are also expected to be based on the cities, similar to the IPL and the WPL, where the teams will be playing the game in the home and away format.

Just as the auction takes place, certain players like Tendulkar, and Yuvraj could get assigned as the marquee players. The likes of MS Dhoni might not be available to play in this league at the beginning, given he is still a part of the Indian Premier League. All of these depend on the ultimate decision of the BCCI, which will have a deep process on the proposal.