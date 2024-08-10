Despite earning success in the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) haven’t settled themselves in the event’s history. They lifted the trophy in the inaugural season of the competition before finishing as the runners-up in the following year. But yet, in the third season, it felt like they hadn’t cracked the tournament yet.

Before the start of the previous edition of the tournament, Gujarat Titans (GT) lost their captain, Hardik Pandya, who moved to his old side, Mumbai Indians, and became their captain. This meant the management had to hand over the leadership duties to a young opening batter of the side- Shubman Gill.

The latter was slowly cementing his position in the national side, and the extra responsibility didn’t help, as he lost a bit of charm in his batting abilities too, as the franchise finished in the eighth posting of the table, with five wins in seven games at a net run rate (NRR) of -1.063.

Gujarat Titans (GT) could part ways with head coach Ashish Nehra

The certainty over Gujarat Titans’ coaching management increases with the franchise management, as their head coach for the three seasons- Ashish Nehra, finds himself in an odd position. It won’t be surprising if CVC Capital, the current owner of this team, decides to revamp its coaching members before the mega auction of IPL 2025.

A few reports have claimed that the Gujarat Titans management, whose base is in the United Kingdom with some officials staying in Mumbai and Singapore, is considering changing the coaches for the upcoming season.

These members include Vikram Solanki as the director of cricket, Ashish Nehra as the head coach, and Gary Kirsten as the mentor and batting coach during the team’s first three seasons. The South African is set to replace anyway after becoming the new head coach of the Pakistan team in both the white-ball formats.

Many factors have driven the change in the coaching structure. A few reports have indicated that Solanki could go on to save his position, but the head coach’s chair is under the clouds for the Gujarat Titans. The former Indian left-arm pacer was visible in being active for the first two seasons, whether it was to their former captain to Mohit Sharma during the 2023 final after every single delivery.

However, one could hardly see him in the 2024 season, and that might not be coincidental. There have been speculations of changes in the Gujarat Titans’ management, from CVC to either Torrent Pharma or the Adani Group. Such a transfer could be done in February next year due to the mandatory three-year lock-in period for the franchise shares, which is why the current CVC management has to go through at least one more season.

In other news, Kumar Sangakkara could also leave the head coach role of the Rajasthan Royals after growing news of the former wicket-keeper batter becoming the new head coach of the England side in the white-ball formats of the game.

In that case, the Royals could turn to their former captain and coach- Rahul Dravid, who is fresh from helping India win their second title in the T20 World Cup in 2024. Even though this is yet to be confirmed, Sangakkara’s close relationship with Rob Key, the managing director of the England men’s team could push the former in going for the role.

He also has a good understanding with captain Jos Buttler, who now has been a regular member of the Royals in the IPL for the last few seasons.