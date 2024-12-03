The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed ‘partnership formula’ for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. BCCI is opposed to PCB’s offer of using hybrid models for the upcoming ICC events hosted in India, as proposed in their formula.

The International Cricket Council is attempting to resolve an ongoing dispute between the PCB and the BCCI over the Champions Trophy. While the ICC offered a hybrid model at a recent board meeting, the matter remains unresolved, and a final decision is expected to take longer.

PCB officials recently met with ICC executives in Dubai, and Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a video chat with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. During these conversations, the PCB suggested a “Partnership or Fusion Formula,” which would let India play Champions Trophy matches in the UAE.

However, the PCB has specified the conditions for approving the hybrid model. They seek a similar approach for prospective ICC events in India over the next three years, which will allow Pakistan to play its matches at a neutral venue.

BCCI unwilling to have finals of ICC events India hosts at neutral venue

The ICC and BCCI were anticipated to adopt the suggested hybrid approach. However, according to a Cricket Pakistan article, the BCCI is hesitant to embrace the proposed hybrid format.

If Pakistan’s criteria are accepted, the forthcoming ICC tournament finals in India will be held at a neutral location if Pakistan advances to the final. The BCCI will host the following events: the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 Men’s ODI World Cup.

“We have presented a fair solution. If India does not accept it, they cannot expect us to send our team there in the future. If an ICC event is held in India, their team would also need to play finals or key matches in Dubai, ensuring parity,” a PCB source was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Broadcasters increase pressure on ICC to release schedule of Champions Trophy 2024; PCB checking legal options

The deadlock has raised tensions. Broadcasters are expected to meet in Dubai on Thursday, where the ICC will share the Champions Trophy schedule. Delays may raise difficult questions from rights holders, putting more pressure on the ICC.

Last Friday’s ICC Board of Directors meeting in Dubai lasted about 15 minutes, highlighting the urgency but lack of resolve. PCB officials, including Chairman Naqvi, have returned to Pakistan.

More conjecture has developed that if the hybrid model is not adopted, the Champions Trophy may be moved to another country, excluding Pakistan. A final resolution is likely in the near days; otherwise, the topic may be voted on, with India’s influence potentially playing a crucial role.

While legal action is not off the table for Pakistan, initial consultations with UK-based lawyers have already taken place, signaling PCB’s intent to defend its stance if necessary.

