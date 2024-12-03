The veteran all-rounder of Australia, Mitchell Marsh, has given the green signal regarding his fitness status for the second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The national selectors, last week, made a maiden call-up to Tasmania’s Beau Webster after their 295-run defeat at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Western Australian arrived in Adelaide on the night of Monday and declared himself healthy for the upcoming contest. He has denied the claims of Australia’s head coach, Andre McDonald, on the player carrying a niggle.

If the player holds up his position in the eleven, then only one change is expected to be made for the side. The premier pace bowler of the side, Josh Hazlewood, will miss the game with a side strain, as the return of Scott Boland is almost certain for the fixture.

Michael Vaughan backs Australia to retain the same squad for Adelaide Test

At the end of the third day’s play in the previous Test, the lanky New South Wales pacer made a funky comment about them not focusing on the batting department. This raised concerns among the former players of the national side and the former England captain Micheal Vaughan of a potential division in the group of Australia.

But the middle-order batter of the home side, Travis Head, while speaking to the reporters at the Adelaide Oval, felt that no such things had taken place in the dressing room.

“That can be put to bed. This team’s been together for three to four years, and the guys get along well. We hold high expectations for both sides, and it’s a very individualized sport.” Head expressed to the reporters.

“The batters want to hold our own. We know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past, and they’ve gotten us out of trouble a lot. As a batting group, we know if we put enough runs on the board, we can put ourselves in a great position.” The left-handed batter of Australia was highlighted.

Vaughan has also advised Pat Cummins to stick with the same squad for at least one more game. One of the vital members of the batting department, Marnus Labuschagne, struggled with the bat in Perth, having collected scores of two and three across innings.

“I’d go again (with Labuschagne). I’m a big believer that once you start a series with a team unless there’s an injury or two and you have to change the formation, because of that, you made the call.” The former Ashes-winning captain of England suggested Australia.

“I believe you keep the same side for two or three games and try and get them playing together. If you start swapping and changing the side, that can create a bit more chaos in the batting unit.” Michael Vaughan claimed.

Doubts have been created over the position of Mitchell Marsh after he pulled up sore following his return in the opening Test, but Michael felt that Australia should look to retain the player as a batter after his good control in Perth.

The former opening batter has also been confident over the former captain Steve Smith potentially coming back into the runs, as the latter struggled in Perth, having got a couple of good deliveries.

“I think this Australian team, the best way that they can play is just be so disciplined and so on in the field. We look down at the fielding in Perth, it just looked at times like it was a little bit flat, and that’s very unlike Australia.” He concluded.

The pressure has been on the home side, who will be eager to be back in winning ways, having lost two home series of the BGT and not lifting the trophy for nearly a decade.