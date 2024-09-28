The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) members are set to meet for the 93rd edition of the Annual General Meeting, which was stated to take place on Sunday. The main discussion point of the meeting is to elect the two representatives of India for the ICC meetings.

Finding the successor of the secretary, Jay Shah, who has become the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will take the role from the first day of December this year, isn’t on the agenda. The meeting also shows the importance of the scheduled conclave by the ICC at the end of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The final of the tournament is going to take place on October 20 in Dubai, and Shah, the current BCCI secretary, and the ICC chair, will sit in the latter role on that date.

BCCI members meet to address new ICC representative; IPL AGM for Retention Rules

Usually, since the end of the tenure of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president, it was the son of Amit Shah, who represented India in the ICC parleys during the last such instance in Colombo this July, where the expected discussion was around India’s potential participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The current board president is the former World Cup-winning member of the Indian team, Roger Binny. He is the alternate director who can represent BCCI at the global body’s meetings but seldom performs that duty.

With a year left in his tenure, it will be interesting to see if the former all-rounder will continue to serve as the Alternate Director or if someone else is nominated for the role. While the selection of a secretary hasn’t been listed, the members who will be assembled for the going to be present for the inauguration of the new National Cricket Academy (NCA, are certain to be the possible candidates to replace Jay Shah.

As things have been developed, two names have risen the most for the position- Anil Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, and Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley and the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

However, the reports have also confirmed that Patel is the current front-runner for the post, which is officially ratified at the Special General Meeting (SGM) and the date of which is expected to be revealed after the AGM.

The meeting will also ratify the induction of a representative from the Indian Cricketer’s Association (ICA) and two from the general body and, the appointment of sub-committees as the committee, besides approving the upcoming annual budget of the 2024-25 season.

The AGM, by the BCCI members, will be around the reports submitted by the board’s internal committee formed under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

It has also been learned that the IPL Governing Council Meeting is also going to happen in the evening on Saturday, as they are due to announce the retention rules for the 2025 season of the tournament. Many reports have claimed that they are most likely to make five retentions and no Right to Match (RTM) card.

However, they could end up adding one RTM card at the eleventh hour, as some of the premier franchises like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are going to make some high-profile calls regarding Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, respectively, before the next mega auction. The expected date for that could be the second week of November.