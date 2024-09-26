The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release the retention rules for the IPL 2025 mega auction on Thursday. During a meeting with team owners, the BCCI discussed player retention strategies. Most owners preferred to keep five to six players.

Franchises emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency within their squads. In response to this feedback, the BCCI plans to implement new auction regulations.

Teams in the IPL 2025 were allowed to keep up to four players during the 2022 season. During the previous mega auction, teams could keep a maximum of three Indian players out of a four-player roster.

BCCI set to allow five retentions each franchise, no RTM cards for IPL 2025 Mega Auction- Reports

As per Indian Express reports, BCCI is likely to allow franchises to retain up to five players from their current squads without the Right to Match option at the IPL 2025 auction. The BCCI thinks that allowing five retentions will create an adequate balance for teams to retain their core players.

However, the Right to Match option may not be available during this auction. This restricts franchises’ ability to re-acquire players when they enter the mega auction pool.

The BCCI was supposed to disclose the retention and auction regulations last month, but the decision has been delayed. Some organizations requested up to eight player retentions, while others preferred to retain the current restrictions in place.

The former guideline enabled franchises to keep up to three Indian players and two international players. However, there is still no official word on how many abroad players each team can keep this year. The BCCI has yet to reveal the official IPL 2025 retention regulations for the auction.

Another significant issue of discussion for the next auction will be player retention costs. In the last IPL mega auction, clubs could keep up to four players at costs of Rs 16 crore, Rs 12 crore, Rs 8 crore, and Rs 6 crore. For uncapped players, the retention cost was Rs 4 crore.

During a recent conference, the majority of long-standing franchises voiced their desire to stage large-scale auctions every four or five years. Citing the significance of continuity, they argued for a one-year delay in the next big player auction to avoid losing important players in whom they had invested. The past two big player auctions were held on a four-year cycle (2018 and 2022).

