The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to receive almost 40% of the ICC’s net surplus earnings from the upcoming four-year commercial cycle, which appears to cement the BCCI’s status as the sole truly significant player in the game. The new model, which ESPNCricinfo has reported, is more in terms of take-home pay compared to the 2014 takeover of the Big Three, which was short-lived.

The BCCI stands to earn approximately US$ 230 million per year between 2024-27 – or 38.5% of the ICC’s annual earnings of US$ 600 million.

The suggested model was initially created by an ICC team, followed by work by the finance and commercial affairs (F&CA) committee of the organization’s governing body, before being addressed by the ICC Board in March. It is known that just a few model specifics, such as the standards by which each Full Member would be evaluated when the distribution was computed, were discussed at that conference.

Those criteria – “component weightings”, the model calls them – are:

Cricket history

Performance in both men’s and women’s ICC events over the last 16 years

Contribution to the ICC’s commercial revenue

And, an equal weightage for the status of being a Full Member

ECB Set To Be The Second Biggest Earner In ICC’s New Revenue Model

The BCCI has steadily argued that because India contributes to the global economy of cricket, it should receive more returns from the ICC’s income. The proposed model for this year gives the BCCI a commercial weightage of 85.3%.

The ICC received around US$ 2.1 billion (from all over the world, not just India) from the previous rights cycle, which went over eight and not four years (2015-2023), in the upcoming four-year rights deal, which is said to be second only to the IPL in cricket.

The ECB could earn US$ 41.33 million – or 6.89% – of the ICC’s earnings. CA, the third member of the original Big Three, comes next and could get US$ 37.53 million (6.25%). The only other board projected to make over US$ 30 million among the remaining nine Full Members is the PCB, which could receive US$ 34.51 million (5.75%).

The earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are below 5%. Of the US$ 600 million projected pool, the 12 Full Members will get US$ 532.84 million (88.81%), with the remaining US$ 67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate Members.