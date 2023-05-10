Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Suryakumar Yadav’s batting against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave the feeling of a gully cricket as he toyed with the RCB bowlers during the match at Wankhede stadium. Mumbai Indians registered their sixth victory in the league stage to move to the third position in the points table.

The five-time champions were exceptional with the bat in the chase of 200 runs against the Faf du Plessis-led side, especially with Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera forming the highest 3rd wicket partnership for their side in the history of the league.

The world no.1 batter was back to his very best in the last few games for the five-time champions as he played a vital role in their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said that Suryakumar toyed with the RCB bowlers like he plays in gully cricket and lauded him for his hard work and practice over the years.

“SKY was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he’s batting like that. He’s just gotten better with practice and hard work. His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultural shots all around the park,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 376 runs at an average of 34.18 with a colossal strike rate of 186.13 to return to his usual best after going through some tough times in International cricket against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series in India.

I Know Where My Runs Are And I Don’t Do Anything Different – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav revealed his practice session going into the matches and said that he usually bats at the open net sessions and keeps the fielders in the boundary to challenge himself to clear the fences and added that he is confident about his game plan going into the match.

“Your practice has to be the same as to what you want to do in the matches, I do the proper practice. We have open net sessions and I keep the fielders on and come out of my comfort zone I know my game, I know where my runs are and I don’t do anything different,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

The Indian 360-degree batter will look to continue his fine form going into the business end of the tournament and has given themselves the best chance to qualify for the playoffs and will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the next game on May 12.