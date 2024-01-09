BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26

The BCCI, on Tuesday (January 9), announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for Team India‘s Home Cricket Season 2024-26.

Team India’s home season in 2024 will begin with the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan before they welcome England for a five-match Test series. It will be followed by the Indian Premier League season which is expected to take place from March to May.

Soon after the IPL ends, the Men in Blue will leave for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the Caribbeans and the United States of America in June. It will be followed by a tour of Sri Lanka before Team India returns home and welcome Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs. India will then host New Zealand for three Tests before leaving for Australia.

Campa and Atomberg Technologies to sponsor Team India’s home season:

“As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling contests and exceptional performances on the field, BCCI is delighted to join forces with two homegrown brands, Campa and Atomberg Technologies to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket,” stated BCCI in an official statement.

The statement further stated that Campa, a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella, will leverage its association with Indian cricket to announce an exciting range of products and provide fans with a new-age experience at the stadiums. On the other hand, Atomberg are one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands.

“We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation,” said BCCI president Roger Binny.

“We are thrilled to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our Official Partners for the 2024-26 home season. These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies. This partnership is a testament to our collective vision for a successful and seamlessly executed cricketing season,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

India’s Full Schedule In 2024:

India vs South Africa (Away, 2nd Test) – January 2024

India vs Afghanistan (Home, 3 T20Is) – January 2024

India vs England (Home, 5 Tests) – January – March 2024

Indian Premier League 2024 – March-May 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 (West Indies and USA) – June 2024

India vs Sri Lanka (Away, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is) – July 2024

India vs Bangladesh (Home, 2 Tests, 3 T20Is) – September/October 2024

India vs New Zealand (Home, 3 Tests) – October/November 2024

India vs Australia (Away, 5 Tests) – December/January 2024/2025