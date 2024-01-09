sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26

All

Cricket News

BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 9, 2024 at 3:34 PM

BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26

The BCCI, on Tuesday (January 9), announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for Team India‘s Home Cricket Season 2024-26.

Team India’s home season in 2024 will begin with the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan before they welcome England for a five-match Test series. It will be followed by the Indian Premier League season which is expected to take place from March to May.

Soon after the IPL ends, the Men in Blue will leave for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the Caribbeans and the United States of America in June. It will be followed by a tour of Sri Lanka before Team India returns home and welcome Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs. India will then host New Zealand for three Tests before leaving for Australia.

Campa and Atomberg Technologies to sponsor Team India’s home season:

“As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling contests and exceptional performances on the field, BCCI is delighted to join forces with two homegrown brands, Campa and Atomberg Technologies to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket,” stated BCCI in an official statement.

The statement further stated that Campa, a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella, will leverage its association with Indian cricket to announce an exciting range of products and provide fans with a new-age experience at the stadiums. On the other hand, Atomberg are one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands.

“We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation,” said BCCI president Roger Binny.

“We are thrilled to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our Official Partners for the 2024-26 home season. These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies. This partnership is a testament to our collective vision for a successful and seamlessly executed cricketing season,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

India’s Full Schedule In 2024:

India vs South Africa (Away, 2nd Test) – January 2024

India vs Afghanistan (Home, 3 T20Is) – January 2024

India vs England (Home, 5 Tests) – January – March 2024

Indian Premier League 2024 – March-May 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 (West Indies and USA) – June 2024

India vs Sri Lanka (Away, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is) – July 2024

India vs Bangladesh (Home, 2 Tests, 3 T20Is) – September/October 2024

India vs New Zealand (Home, 3 Tests) – October/November 2024

India vs Australia (Away, 5 Tests) – December/January 2024/2025

Tagged:

BCCI

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26
BCCI Rope In Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Partners For India Home Cricket Season 2024-26

Jan 9, 2024, 3:34 PM

Sachin Tendulkar At No. 3, Only 1 Active Cricketer From Team India As Moeen Ali Reveals Top 5 Indian Players Of All Time
Sachin Tendulkar At No. 3, Only 1 Active Cricketer From Team India As Moeen Ali Reveals Top 5 Indian Players Of All Time

Jan 9, 2024, 2:50 PM

Selectors Held Talk With Virat Kohli Before Including Him In T20I Team As Ex-India Skipper Faces Criticism For Strike-Rate: Report
Selectors Held Talk With Virat Kohli Before Including Him In T20I Team As Ex-India Skipper Faces Criticism For Strike-Rate: Report

Jan 9, 2024, 1:42 PM

After Mohammed Shami, India Suffer Another Setback As Star Opener Likely To Miss First Two Tests Against England
After Mohammed Shami, India Suffer Another Setback As Star Opener Likely To Miss First Two Tests Against England

Jan 9, 2024, 1:04 PM

Rohit Sharma Is The Don Bradman Of Turning Pitches: Monty Panesar
Rohit Sharma Is The Don Bradman Of Turning Pitches: Monty Panesar

Jan 9, 2024, 12:02 PM

I Don&#8217;t Find Any Direction Here For India: Deep Dasgupta On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli&#8217;s Return In T20I Team
I Don’t Find Any Direction Here For India: Deep Dasgupta On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Return In T20I Team

Jan 9, 2024, 11:25 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy