The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently considering the retention rule for the upcoming mega auction for the IPL 2025. However, the BCCI has yet to make a definitive decision on the retention rule for the upcoming IPL 2025 super auction, but they are apparently considering the current format of retaining three players plus one RTM card.

There are many supporters of the current three retentions and one Right to Match (RTM) card arrangement, and not every franchise is in favor of an abrupt rise in retentions and RTMs.

There was a lot of conjecture about which players will be retained for the Indian Premier League’s following three years. Franchises have been divided on the number of retentions for the upcoming mega auction, with some afraid that teams will fail to create a loyal fan base as a result of constant player mobility.

BCCI possibly announcing the retention of 3-4 players along with an RTM card soon

According to a report in News18 CricketNext, the BCCI intends to maintain four retentions per club or three retentions plus one Right To Match (RTM) card for franchises.

Some franchises expressed fear about losing a devoted fan base as a result of player turnover. Only a few players, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga, have spent their whole IPL career with a single franchise.

It is a genuine problem, but it is unlikely to be addressed without eliminating the auction and establishing a draft system, followed by a transfer window of some form.

“Increasing retentions to say 6 or eight and then also having RTMs will make auctions a useless exercise. Auctions have added to the beauty of the IPL and giving it lesser importance will not help in keeping the league in good health.

Yes, that’s a concern for a lot of teams but we can’t compare fan bases in IPL to fan bases of EPL clubs. It’s still too early for that to happen in the IPL. That is why it has happened to only handful of teams in the IPL. It will take time. And if there is desperation to make that happen, get rid of the auction and introduce a draft. Let there be a transfer system. Again, auctions bring a flavor to the IPL,” a veteran team official told News18.

Venky Mysore, CEO of reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, proposed allowing each franchise eight RTM cards, which would increase player auction value and allow franchises to repurchase them. Following the T20 World Cup, the BCCI is expected to decide on player retention and the future of the ‘Impact Player’ regulation.

