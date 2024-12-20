The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon name Jay Shah’s successor as secretary when it calls a Special General Meeting (SGM) in January 2025. Following the resignations of Jay Shah as secretary and Ashish Shelar as treasurer of the board, the BCCI will have to fill the two top positions.

The Special General Meeting (SGM) is slated to be conducted in Mumbai during the second week of January, and the new BCCI secretary and treasurer will be appointed during this meeting. SGM was completed during an urgent Apex Council meeting held digitally on Thursday (December 19) evening.

Notably, Jay Shah resigned as BCCI secretary on November 30 to become the independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

To manage the situation temporarily, BCCI president Roger Binny utilized his extraordinary powers under the board’s constitution to delegate the secretary’s responsibilities to joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

Ashish Shelar, the BCCI treasurer, has also resigned after being nominated to the Maharashtra administration by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 15.

Due to the urgency of the situation, meeting notices were distributed only one day before the meeting on Wednesday (December 18).

During the urgent meeting, the Apex Council accepted the decision to call the SGM and recommended that the present BCCI office-bearers finalize the exact date and location of the meeting.

According to the guidelines, a notice period of at least 21 days is required to host the SGM, therefore January 11 or 12 are the most likely dates for the crucial board meeting. According to Cricbuzz, January 12 is the preferred date for the SGM.

BCCI needs to appoint a new secretary by January 15, 2025, and the proposed date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) falls well within this timeframe.

The BCCI was forced by the ICC, which is now led by Jay Shah, to accept the PCB’s proposal of the fusion formula to end the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 dispute. All India vs. Pakistan cricket matches at ICC events hosted by the two nations will take place at neutral locations until 2027 because the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played under a hybrid paradigm.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December. This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” ICC said in its statement.

