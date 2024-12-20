The former childhood coach of the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, Rajkumar Sharma, has confirmed that the batter would be moving to London soon without his wife, Anushka Sharma, and the children, Vamika and Akaay, after his retirement. Even though he didn’t do much deeper in the details, he hinted that the batter would be shifting his base to the United Kingdom.

Over the last few years, Virat Kohli has been spending some quality time with his family in London frequently. Their son, Akaay, was also born in the city earlier this year on February 15. The couple owns a property in London and is likely to live there once the move is complete.

“Yes, Virat Kohli plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.” Sharman expressed to the Dainik Jagran.

The 37-year-old has been staying in London with his family for the most part of the year. After the birth of his child, he returned back to the place, having won the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America. He then announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game before returning for the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

“Virat Kohli is still very fit and not too old to retir e”- Rajkumar Sharma

The first arrival for the batter in India, after a long time, was during the home season, in the form of two Tests against Bangladesh followed by three more against New Zealand. After the end of the Kiwi series that they lost, the former Indian captain stayed in India to celebrate his birthday with his family and loved ones.

The Delhi-born is currently playing the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, after which his biggest assignment will be in the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the second week of March. Later, he will be featuring for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Sharma expects a few more runs from the blade of Virat Kohli after the latter fails in the last two Tests of the BGT in Adelaide and Brisbane. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 100-run knock in the second innings of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth before combining just 21 runs in the next three innings.

The ex-coach of the batter is confident of Kohli making a superb comeback at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test and later in the SCG’s New Year’s Test before stating that the form has not been a concern for the veteran.

“Virat Kohli is playing the best cricket of his career. He also scored a century against Australia in the first Test. I believe two more centuries will come from his bat in the next two matches. This is a player who has always enjoyed his game. When a player enjoys his game, he gives his best. Virat’s form is not a matter of concern. This player knows how to bat in difficult situations and make the team win.” Rajkumar Sharma shaded light.

“Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup. The rapport between Virat and me is very good. I have known him well since Virat was not even 10 years old. I have been with him for more than 26 years. That is why I can say that Virat still has a lot of cricket left in him.” He concluded.