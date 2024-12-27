Beau Webster, an Australia all-rounder, has been released from the BGT 2024-25 Test squad in the middle of Melbourne Test. Webster was included in the Australia Test squad as a backup for Mitchell Marsh. Marsh will only play as a hitter for the side, as Australia does not want to burden him with bowling duties.

Mitchell Marsh hasn’t bowled as much as usual during the last three games. This clearly demonstrates that the all-rounder is suffering with his fitness. He has also not been at his best with the bat throughout the series, scoring modest totals.

Mitchell Marsh also struggled in the continuing match, scoring only 4 runs off 13 balls. The all-rounder tried to execute a pull shot, but the ball hit the outside edge of his bat and was securely pouched by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps on the Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

With Mitchell Marsh not bowling and struggling to get going with the bat as well, it won’t be a surprise if the all-rounder gets benched for the last game.

Beau Webster released from Australia squad for Big Bash League

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Australian Team has dropped all-rounder Beau Webster from the roster for the ongoing fourth Test against India. This is to make him available for the Melbourne Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder.

The Melbourne Stars will face the Sydney Thunder on Saturday (December 28th) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Beau Webster will play that game for the Stars, and it has been reported that Beau Webster will thereafter rejoin the Australia National Cricket Team in Melbourne.

Australia on top after 2 days of MCG Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first. Debutant Sam Konstas (60) and Usman Khawaja (57) added 89 runs for the first wicket. Then Marnus Labuschagne made 72, while one end of the wicket was held by Steve Smith

Smith made 140 runs and added 112 runs for the 7th wicket with Pat Cummins, who made 49 runs. The duo helped Australia post 474 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Scott Boland picked two wickets as India faltered from 153/2 to 164/5 by stumps on day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 82 and Virat Kohli made 36 runs. KL Rahul made 24, while Rohit Sharma fell for just 3 runs.

