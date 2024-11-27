With the fear of injury for the star all-rounder of Australia, Mitchell Marsh, after he felt a bit sore going through the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Beau Webster is set to receive his maiden Test call-up later this week, with Tasmanian all-rounder reportedly being added for the second game.

As the reports have revealed, Beau Webster has been added to the squad after the Pat Cummins-led side suffered a heavy defeat by 295 runs to India, who humiliated the home side with their superb bowling effort in both innings. Australia was blown away for just 104 in their first innings and then had away 487/6 in their second innings with the ball.

Marsh pulled up ‘sore’ after the series opener, while they are already without their premier and upcoming all-rounder, Cameron Green, who injured himself during their UK tour a few months ago and has been ruled out from bowling for the entire summer.

“(Marsh) has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour. He was a little sore towards the end of this Test match, so the next ten days he has a chance to freshen up and try to get it right. We’ll see how he goes.” Cummins expressed at the end of the game during the press conference.

There is a ten-day gap between the Perth and Adelaide Test, and if Marsh fails to recover for the pink-ball encounter, then Beau Webster could become the 468th men’s Test cricket for the national side to receive the baggy green.

Beau Webster is added to the Australian squad for injury cover of Mitchell Marsh

The 30-year-old has been part of 30 first-class games where he has smashed 5297 runs at an average of 37.83 with the help of 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries at the best score of 187, besides collecting 148 scalps at an average of under 38 with a couple of five-wicket hauls. In the recently concluded Sheffield Shield contest in Sydney, he managed 110 runs and picked up five wickets across two innings.

During the recent Australia A series against India, he smashed 134 runs at 72.50 and also contributed with seven wickets. The experienced domestic all-rounder enjoyed his successful stint in the County Championship at Gloucestershire, cracking 233 runs at 58.25 and snaring 16 wickets at 21.25.

“(Beau Webster is) a special player at the moment. Anytime I feel like we’re in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball, and he just seems to be able to create something, or anytime we’re in similar trouble with the bat, then he’s able to dig us out of it.” The Tasmanian captain, Jordan Silk, told the reporters after the recent game against New South Wales.

“Beau Webster showed his class again this game with valuable runs, first and second innings, and then obviously to take the last two wickets. It was exceptional, and he just really wants the ball in those situations. He’s a great guy to have in our group and a real leader.” Silk commented.

India experienced a nightmare in their last visit to Adelaide during the D/N fixture when they were bowled out for 36 in the second innings, but will be much more confident this time around with the 0-1 series and also the fact that they won the last two red-ball series on the Australian soil.

The upcoming few days will confirm if the Western Australian gets fit or if the Pat Cummins-led side will need to hand over a debut cap to Beau Webster on December 06.