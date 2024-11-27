Recent reports claimed that Saudi Arabia is going to launch the world’s richest cricket league in the upcoming years, which would have competed with the allure of the high-profile and classical Indian Premier League (IPL). While the mega auction of the 2025 season of the 20-over tournament of India was going on, the speculation was still strong.

The Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud, the chairman of the Cricket Federation of Saudi Arabia (SACF), clarified that all of the reports regarding the news are incorrect, besides firmly confirming that the Kingdom has no plans to start such a league at any stage of the future.

“That is not correct. That is not true as well.” The prince of Saudi Arabia expressed to the Indian reporters on the sidelines of the recently finished two-day mega auction of the IPL 2025 in Jeddah. He also gave a strong clarification of them, showing any interest in investment in the Indian Premier League, the current richest league of the game in the world and one of the biggest tournaments in global sports.

The past reports shed light on the Saudi government and its wealthy Sheikhs, backed by the massive oil wealth of the country, planning to launch a cricket league that will feature many international players around the globe. The Saudi Riyals are already in a disruptive model in the global sport, thanks to them creating waves through investments in the rebel LIV Golf Tour.

Saudi Arabia to prepare international stadium in Jeddah by next year

However, launching such a high-profile league in the game of cricket won’t be possible, especially with the International Cricket Council (ICC) introducing the rule, where they have put a certain limit on the number of foreign players in any franchise-based team. The only exception of the entire prospect is the ILT20 of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which fields more than four overseas players.

But, the league was launched before the ICC addressed the new rule, and that has restricted the new leagues from adopting similar models. During the recent AGM meeting in September in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposed the resolution of looking to prevent private investment in the board or its leagues. Even though the BCCI didn’t elaborate on the need for such a resolution, it’s believed to be a preemptive measure of blocking all the potential future investments from Saudi Arabian companies in its properties.

However, Saudi Arabian companies, such as Aramco and Saudi Tourism, have already put a mark in the game for several years. The Saudi oil giant is a sponsor of the ICC events and has even participated in the IPL as an associate sponsor. The tourism also was part of the IPL a couple of years ago.

However, Mishaal Al Saud hasn’t ruled out the potentiality of the few IPL games being held in the Kingdom in the future. The prince of Saudi Arabia felt that the cricket would take off in the desert in a big way with the introduction of top-class stadiums, especially in Jeddah.

“The IPL auction is a major first step. It will help us fast-track some of our plans. Hosting it would not have been possible without the big support from the Saudi Government and Mr. Jay Shah (the BCCI secretary).” He elaborated.

He also focused on the better infrastructure of the country, where they will try to build stadiums for international standards in Jeddah, indicating that it could be prepared by next year.