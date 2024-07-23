Even though it’s yet to be confirmed whether India will be traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025, it is almost certain from the recent reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming for the hybrid model by organizing their game in either Sri Lanka or Dubai.

Due to the poor political relationship between these two sides, both meet each other only during the ICC tournaments. It was during the Asia Cup in 2009 when the Blue Brigade made their last trip to Pakistan, who since then have come to India thrice.

The bilateral series between these two teams was in 2012, hosted by the Indian team, whereas the Babar Azam-led side came to this side of the border during the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

‘BCCI pays their boards a huge amount…’- Former Pakistan cricketer

The former Pakistan player Basit Ali has expressed his strong opinion on the possibility of India not traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming season of the Champions Trophy 2025.

‘5-6 boards jo haina dum hilate huye who baat karenge jo Jay Shah bolenge (Those 5-6 boards just follow whatever Jay Shah says).’ Ali slammed.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, he criticized several other cricket boards- like Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and others for making an alignment with the BCCI.

‘If he says Champions Trophy will be in Pakistan, they will agree. If he says, it will be in a hybrid model, they’ll go with that too.’ The 53-year-old expressed his view in the video. ‘It’s because when their players play in the IPL, BCCI pays their boards a huge amount whether it’s the English board, New Zealand board, West Indies board or Australian board.’

The former middle-order batter also threw light on the recent developments involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy.

‘PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been given a lollipop. Basically, he’s been told (by the other boards) that after the Champions Trophy, we (Pakistan) should play a bilateral series against India. Whether it’s in Australia or England, they will (those other boards) convince India to play.’ The veteran continued.

The Karachi-born has given his verdict that if India is not ready to play in Pakistan, then the latter should not be facing the blue brigade in a bilateral series at a neutral venue.

‘I think that if the bilateral series isn’t happening in India or Pakistan, the Pakistan board should say no to playing in a third country.’ Veteran Basit Ali added. ‘If India are not willing to play in our country, then we shouldn’t agree to play the series in another country either.’

The past reports stated that Lahore was supposed to be the venue in which all the games for the Indian team would be happening in the Champions Trophy.

However, the recent reports suggest that the BCCI plans to request the ICC to adopt the hybrid model and shift their games to either Dubai or Sri Lanka, just as they did during the Asia Cup 2023. The blue brigade, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, went on to win that tournament beating Sri Lanka during the final in Colombo.

It’s worth mentioning that the hosts are the defending champions of the tournament, getting the better of India in 20117, at the Kennington Oval.