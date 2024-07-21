Hasan Ali Says Pakistan Will Host Champions Trophy 2025 Without India If They Don’t Come

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has stated that if India refuses to come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, then the tournament should be held without them. This comes amidst the ongoing dilemma after reports suggested that BCCI has refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the ICC event.

Pakistan will host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The eight-team competition will begin on February 19 in Karachi, with the final planned for March 9 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Three locations in Pakistan have been shortlisted to host the tournament’s matches, which were last played in 2017. However, if India does not agree to travel to Pakistan, the ICC event is likely to be moved elsewhere.

According to reports, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are leading the competition for backup locations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan recently visited India for the 2023 World Cup. However, since Pakistan was given the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy, its first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup, everyone was wondering whether India would come to Pakistan for the event or not.

Notably, India had refused to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as well and the tournament was held partially in Sri Lanka as well. India played all of its matches in Sri Lanka, including the semi-final and the final, which they won.

India have not played a bilateral series in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained political relations. The last series between the two teams was hosted in India from December 2012 to January 2013.

If India doesn’t want to come, we’ll play without them: Hasan Ali

According to reports, the Indian cricket team may not travel to Pakistan for the forthcoming event due to existing political concerns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its matches to Sri Lanka or Dubai.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are regarded as the most likely backup venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In response to India’s decision not to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, renowned Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali stated that if the ICC tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan, it would be hosted there and the tournament may proceed without India’s participation.

“If we’re going to India to play, then they should come to Pakistan too. Many people have said countless times that sports should stay away from politics. But if you look at it from another angle, many Indian players have said in interviews that they want to play in Pakistan. So, it doesn’t mean that the team doesn’t want to come; they definitely do. But obviously, they have their own policies, country, and board to consider,” Hasan Ali said.

As our (PCB) chairman has already said, if the Champions Trophy is going to be held in Pakistan, then it will be in Pakistan. If India doesn’t want to come, we’ll play without them. Cricket should be played in Pakistan, and if India doesn’t want to participate, it doesn’t mean cricket has ended. There are many other teams besides India,” Hasan Ali told Samaa TV.

Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, while India won the title in 2013, adding to their 2002 victory when they shared the trophy with Sri Lanka.

