Ben Sears, the right-arm New Zealand pacer, has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India. This is because the pacer suffered a knee injury that was detected before he flew to India.

Meanwhile, New Zealand selectors have named Jacob Duffy as the replacement for Sears for the three-Test series.

Ben Sears is recognized for bowling at speeds of up to 150 km/h. He made his test debut against Australia earlier this year. The bowler claimed five wickets, including four for 90 in the second innings.

His trip to India was postponed after scans revealed a tear in his meniscus, and he sought the first available medical appointment in the hope that he may be cleared. However, based on medical advice, it was decided to rule him out of the series.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment that Ben Sears would miss the Test series against India, but hoped for a rapid recovery. Stead stated that Sears had a terrific start to his Test career during the home summer and that he provides a true pace option.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option. t remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one. It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around Test the squad before. With three Tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his Test debut,” Stead said.

His absence from the series will make it more difficult for New Zealand, who will also be without Kane Williamson.

Jacob Duffy replaces Ben Sears in the New Zealand squad

Uncapped Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy has been picked up as Sears’ substitute and will go to India this evening. Duffy, Otago’s all-time highest wicket-taker, has played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the BLACKCAPS, totaling 299 First-Class wickets.

In Sears’ absence, and with Duffy unable to be in India in time for the first Test, New Zealand will have to rely on Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Will O’Rourke to provide a fast bowling attack.

Ajaz Patel is their major frontline spinner, followed by allrounders Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Michael Bracewell, as well as Glenn Phillips, who provides useful part-time spin.

Gary Stead stated that selecting players will be difficult during a season without domestic cricket. He also mentioned Jacob Duffy’s recent experience with Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, which helped seal his selection. Stead stated that Duffy had been impressive for the Kiwis in white-ball cricket.

“Jacob’s recent experience playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship certainly pushed his place. His performances in white-ball cricket for the Black Caps have always been impressive, and we’re confident he’ll be able to contribute if called upon,” Stead said.

Duffy is yet to make his Test debut for New Zealand, but he has shown promise in limited-overs formats. He has taken 11 wickets in six ODI matches and 11 wickets in 14 T20 Internationals.

