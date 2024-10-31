Ben Stokes, England Test captain, has pleaded with the robbers to return a few items they stole from his home at Castle Eden in North East England. Stokes called those items “irreplaceable” and called for their return as soon as possible.

Robbers broke in Stokes’ home in England when the all-rounder was in Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The masked gang entered Stokes’ house for robbery and stole some precious items and during this whole incident, Stokes’ wife and their two children, were present in the house.

The stolen valuables include jewels and a designer bag including a medal handed to Ben Stokes for his OBE, which he received for his achievements in cricket following a successful 2019 summer in which he played a crucial role in England’s first-ever ODI World Cup victory.

Stokes delivered a crucial knock in the final and was named Player of the Match. Following that, he continued his fantastic run in Tests and delivered a knockout performance against Australia in the Ashes to help England win a thrilling contest.

Ben Stokes confirms that family is safe; Shares photos of a stolen item with the public for identification



In a statement posted on Instagram, Ben Stokes discussed the tragic incident and confirmed the status of his family. He expressed gratitude that his family was physically safe but stated that it had impacted their mental health.

“By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been,” Stokes posted.

Stokes further shared the photographs of some of his cherished items which were stolen. He urged the people to return back his “irreplaceable” items but also claimed that he wanted to catch the thieves who did this crime.

“I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items – which I hope may be easily identified – in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this. Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this,” the post further added.

