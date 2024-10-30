David Warner’s wife Candice Warner has shut down all rumors of her husband’s U-turn from international cricket retirement. David Warner, who retired from international cricket in July, sparked debate by stating he would be willing to return to play against India if needed.

Warner retired from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup win, retired from Tests after the Pakistan series earlier this year, and concluded his international cricket career after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

Following his retirement, Australia has struggled to find an appropriate opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

Steve Smith was elevated to the opener in Test cricket, but he is now expected to return to his normal No. 4 position following mixed results. As Australia prepares for its next five-match Test series against India at home, Warner has declared his willingness to return to the national cricket squad if necessary.

“Not happening”- Candice Warner on David Warner coming out of international cricket retirement

Candice Warner has discounted the possibility of her husband, David Warner, returning to Australia’s cricket squad. Candice stated on Fox Sports’ The Back Page on Tuesday that he would gladly accept if selector George Bailey or coach Andrew McDonald approached him.

“He’s very passionate about playing for Australia and I think if George Bailey, the selector, or Andrew McDonald, the coach, picked up the phone and said ‘we need you’, he would jump at it. (But) It’s definitely not going to happen,” Candice told Fox Sports.

Candice Warner stated that if David Warner had considered returning to Test cricket, he would have competed in the Sheffield Shield as any other ambitious player. She highlighted that his comment was not intended to disparage other candidates for the opener position.

“I think if he genuinely didn’t think he was capable of doing it, he wouldn’t have said that but that’s not any disrespect to any of the openers or people (in the fray for selection). If he was to have gone down that path to play again, he would have had to have done it just like everyone else — play Sheffield Shield and everything like that. But it’s not happening. End of discussion,” she added.

Though Warner has retired from international cricket, he will continue to ply his trade in T20 leagues around the world. Cricket Australia (CA) recently lifted the lifetime leadership ban on David Warner and this means, Warner might captain in the upcoming BBL season.

