Ben Stokes, England captain, has once again injured his left hamstring in the ongoing third Test against the New Zealand National Cricket Team. The match is being played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Ben Stokes, whose career has been plagued by injuries, suffered yet another setback. In the middle of his over in the second innings, the England National Cricket Team captain gripped his left hamstring after being hammered for four off the second ball.

Stokes went off the field, clearly in discomfort. As he left, Jacob Bethell finished the over, with Ollie Pope taking command of the team in the absence of the customary captain.

As Stokes walked off the field, the England National Cricket Team released an official statement. They also stated that the skipper is being treated for a left hamstring injury and will not play in this inning.

Ben Stokes under assessment of the ECB medical team

The England and Wales Cricket Board also mentioned that the availability of Ben Stokes for the batting in the second innings will be determined after the assessment.

“England captain Ben Stokes is currently receiving treatment for a left hamstring issue. He will not return to the field in this innings and will undergo further assessment to determine his availability to bat in England’s second innings,” a statement from the England Cricket Board (ECB).

This is Ben Stokes’ second injury in the ongoing Test series. The England National Cricket Team captain in the Christchurch Test staggered off the field during his 20th over. This could be due to the bowling load he has taken during the series.

Ben Stokes has bowled the most overs in the present series in two years, dating back to the first Test in Pakistan in 2022. The England captain was in the middle of his 37th over of the contest when he was injured.

Things did not look good for Ben Stokes, who suffered the same hamstring injury during the Hundred earlier this year. The prior injury sidelined him for some time, and he will likely be out of play for some time longer, especially given how he walked out of the stadium.

