Ben Stokes, England captain, has given an update about his injury, which he suffered on day 3 of the recent third Test against New Zealand. The match was played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, and New Zealand won by 423 runs.

Ben Stokes, whose career has been plagued by injuries, suffered yet another setback. The captain of England was hammered for a four off the second delivery and instantly grasped his left hamstring in the middle of his over in the second innings.

Ben Stokes left the field with a look of excruciating discomfort. Ollie Pope led the team in the absence of the normal captain while Jacob Bethell finished the remaining over as he went off.

England released a formal statement after Ben Stokes left the field. They also stated that the captain will not be playing in this innings and revealed that he is receiving treatment for a left hamstring problem.

He also didn’t come out to bat in England’s second innings as they chased a target of 650 plus runs.

“Very emotional about the whole thing”- Ben Stokes on his injury

Ben Stokes admitted to feeling sentimental about the hamstring injury’s return. The 33-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries for the previous year, was finally able to contribute with both bat and ball during the New Zealand series before appearing in the series finale.

But after suffering the injury, Ben Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo: “I worked really hard to get myself into position to play the role that I did this game. And it’s just one of those unfortunate things. But nah, I ain’t holding back. Obviously, [I was] incredibly disappointed walking off yesterday, very emotional about the whole thing. You’re always asking yourself, ‘Could I have do.”

In order to resume bowling at full tilt, Stokes had knee surgery at the conclusion of the previous year. He missed the first Test in Pakistan and the entire home series against Sri Lanka since he tore his hamstring during the Hundred a few months ago.

“But you know, when you sleep in it, and you take the emotion out of it, you realise that when you’re walking out there, you’re always putting yourself at risk of an injury. Every time you walk out to field as an athlete, you’re putting yourself at risk of getting injury. Whether you feel great or you don’t feel great. I worked my arse off to get to where I was in this game in particularly with my body. It’s just sod’s law – the first time in a while I feel like I’m young again, something happens,” he added.

With his left thigh heavily strapped, Stokes will have a scan in Hamilton on Wednesday, December 18.

