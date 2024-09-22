When a batter fails in the first innings of a Test match, and that too in an unfortunate way like Shubman Gill did by edging the leg-sided ball on the back of a hard time in the longest format with an average of nearly 35, the pressure mounts over the individual making it so hard for them to sustain.

The new number three of the Indian batting line-up, Shubman Gill, had a fabulous home series against England during the five Tests earlier this year with a couple of centuries in Vizag and Dharamshala, but the average of around 35 wasn’t quite decent to extend his stay in the team of a quality Indian side.

When he walked into the middle during the second innings of the game, the home side was again struggling, losing their captain Rohit Sharma with a very good delivery, while Yashasvi Jaiswal soon chased a wide delivery to get the outside edge of the blade, before Virat Kohli was pinned leg before the stumps.

“T he drives and the calmness of Shubman Gill! !”- Tamim Iqbal

The former Bangladesh captain of the longest format, Tamim Iqbal, was impressed with the composure and patience that Shubman Gill showed during the second innings of the game. The left-handed opening batter also hailed some of the commanding shots he played against the bowlers, which displayed the class and quality of the Punjab-born.

The youngster started a 167-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant during that innings to provide India a strong hand in the game. His batting partner was mostly focusing on playing aggressive shots around the park, which always made it hard for the individual to keep on going with a different tempo.

But he did so, and remained unbeaten on 119 runs in the innings to increase his average to over 37 in the five-day format, and would hope to extend the same form during the second game of the series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

“I think this is a calmness towards him. Even after reaching the hundred. Whatever balls he faced, there was always a calmness towards him. And I think he played some excellent shots. Played up a lovely, lovely innings.” Tamim Iqbal expressed at the Tea break during the third day of the Test match in Chennai.

The veteran highlighted that even though Pant was smashing the big shots around the park, it was hard to take the eyes off Gill, who was showing his quality with some magnificent drives and calmness in his game.

“Yes, they’re talking about Rishabh Pant, the sixes and the fours. But how well Shubman Gill has batted? I cannot forget the full shot that he played yesterday. It is unbelievable. And the drive and the calmness. The best part was the whole calmness. It seems to me I don’t know him personally, but he seems to be a very calm man,“ The former Bangladesh opener noted.

The 25-year-old remarked that even though when he wasn’t scoring the runs at number three, he never doubted his skills to score at that position in the batting order.

“Even when I was not scoring runs, I always thought I made the right call (to move to No.3), it was never about the number, it was just about my performance. It was more about me being able to play both the roles – playing spin and pace.” Shubman Gill reflected.