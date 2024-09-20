Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma and their youngster Shubman Gill failed to get a good start in the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They were punished with a sprint at the end of the game by their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar.

India finished with 339/6 at the end of the opening day of the red-ball game. Still, the key to that was the unbeaten 195-run stand for the seventh wicket between Ravindra Jadeja and centurion Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma, losing the toss, was asked to bat first on a red-spoil pace bowling track.

Along with him, the whole top order of the batting department of the home side failed to get a good start in the home season, which consisted of five red-ball games.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sprint around the ground

The ball was swinging and seaming from the start as Hasan Mahmud was asking the Indian batters tough questions. Rohit Sharma was the first man to be dismissed as he, after a fine boundary to open the account, poked the outswinger to the wicket-keeper. The veteran went with his soft hands but still got an edge to the blade.

Shubman Gill, the number three batter of the Indian side, who was under tremendous pressure with his average of around 34 coming into the Chennai game. He missed the first ball, which held its straight line and went past the outside edge of the bat.

He struck the next few balls from the middle of its blade before unluckily getting an outside edge to the delivery, which was going down the leg side, as he returned to the hit with an eight-ball duck beside his name.

Rohit Sharma looked tentative with his start, while Virat Kohli edged his sixth delivery to the wicket-keeper to see his side in real trouble at the start of the opening day of the game. The disappointment was visible on the faces of all the players in the dressing room.

At the end of the day, the match experts were conducting interviews of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who notched up a vital and fighting half-century in the game at the end of the day’s play, where the camera found Rohit Sharma marching near the boundary ropes along with Nayar and one of the support staffs of the Blue Brigade. The Nagpur-born started slowly before finding the pace towards the end.

Along with the captain, on another part of the ground, Gautam Gambhir had an energetic sprinting session with Shubman Gill, who eventually got the better of the head coach in the race. The camera got a glimpse of the post-match training of the Indian team.

India could have been under the threat of getting bundled out on the opening day. But the duo of the spin bowling all-rounders helped them end on a positive note. Ashwin smashed his sixth century of the red-ball format while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will now hope to get a better outing during the second innings of the game.