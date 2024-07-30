In what can be a huge blow to India, Mohsin Naqvi, the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, is set to be the next Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. Naqvi will replace India’s Jay Shah, who is currently the ACC chief.

Mohsin Naqvi was appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board earlier this year. Naqvi was declared the unopposed candidate for a three-year term as PCB chief. During his tenure, the Pakistan cricket team struggled to deliver, including a group-stage exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Since Ehsan Mani left the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2021, the chairman has struggled to fulfill their full tenure. Ramiz Raja, a former Pakistan cricketer, served for only 15 months, while Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf each stayed less than a year. Mohsin Naqvi also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

The ACC presidency is appointed based on a rotation policy among member countries. Jay Shah was granted a one-year extension to his term this January, ensuring continuity in leadership.

Mohsin Naqvi to begin his tenure as ACC President in January 2025

As per the Cricket Pakistan report, Mohsin Naqvi is set to replace Jay Shah as the next ACC president. He will begin his term as ACC president in January 2025. Naqvi will be at the helm of affairs in ACC for two years. This will mark a significant moment for Pakistan’s influence in regional cricket administration.

Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board served as ACC president until January 2021, when Jay Shah succeeded him. The Asian Cricket Council successfully hosted the 2022 T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the 2023 ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka during Jay Shah’s tenure.

In addition to his duties as PCB Chairman, Naqvi is Pakistan’s Interior Minister. With his forthcoming presidency at the ACC, he will oversee three major portfolios, demonstrating his considerable experience and leadership ability.

The official announcement of Naqvi’s presidency is expected to be made during the next ACC conference, which is scheduled for October/November.

