England Test team captain Ben Stokes successfully underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left hamstring and posted an image of his leg in a brace on his official Instagram account on January 7th. After undergoing scheduled surgery on his injured left hamstring, Ben Stokes jokingly dubbed himself the “Bionic Man”.

Stokes tore his hamstring in England’s third Test against New Zealand in December. Stokes returned for the Test series against New Zealand, playing as an all-rounder. However, he became uncomfortable midway through the match, forcing him to leave the field and sit out the balance of the game.

Before his hamstring injury, Stokes bowled 36.2 overs in the Hamilton Test, his highest total since 2022. He bowled 23 overs on the first day, the most he’d ever bowled in a single day. Stokes returned to bowling following a successful knee surgery in October 2023.

Stokes claimed before the Hamilton Test that he worked hard to improve his ability to bowl long spells. He acknowledged that as he ages, he will need to work more on his fitness to continue performing at his peak.

The 33-year-old tore his hamstring while batting for the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred against the Manchester Originals in August of last year.

This injury sidelined him for two months, causing him to miss England’s home Test series against Sri Lanka. Stokes later revealed that his frantic efforts to get fit for England’s winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand had caused him to “physically drain and ruin himself”.

After his surgery, Ben Stokes shared the picture on his Instagram. He wrote, “Bionic Man for a while Surgery In a bit.”

Ben Stokes not included in England’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Ben Stokes was left out of England’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad and will not compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With Test cricket not starting until May, he has plenty of time to recover before the demanding domestic season, which includes a Test series against India in June.

He has three months to work on recovery. This vacation allows Stokes to fully recover and prepare for the new cricket season.

