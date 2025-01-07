Jasprit Bumrah has given a huge headache to Indian tea, with regards to his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he has been confirmed to miss the upcoming ODI series against England. This is due to his back issues flaring up again in the fifth and final Test in Sydney of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Jasprit Bumrah was captaining the Indian team in the Sydney Test that they had to win. But he could bowl only 10 overs, before going off the field due to back issues. He was then seen leaving the stadium for hospital along with BCCI medical staff.

He returned soon and though BCCI didn’t release any official report, rumors suggested that he suffered back spasms and took no part in the remainder of the match.

It has also been reported that Bumrah will consult his personal doctor, who operated on him in New Zealand, as well as the BCCI medical staff. Following the checkup, the doctors will make the final decision on the pacer’s treatment and rehabilitation process.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss the England ODI series; Champions Trophy participation to be confirmed later

In a press conference, Prasidh Krishna acknowledged that Bumrah had a “back spasm”. While neither Krishna nor India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, underlined the severity of Bumrah’s back injury a day later, RevSportz has heard that he would most likely miss the forthcoming three-match ODI series against England, which begins on February 9.

It is also understood that the actual severity of Bumrah’s back ailment is unknown and will be determined when the ace pacer returns to India. Bumrah, who is still in Australia after the Sydney Test, which ended in three days, will be examined further when he returns.

However, sources close to the matter are convinced that Bumrah, who took 32 wickets at an average of 13 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, would be available for the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19. India’s opening game versus Bangladesh will take place on February 20 in Dubai.

Even if Bumrah misses the first few games, if his back issue proves to be more serious than originally believed, he should be available for the knockout stages if India advances.

Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee to decide the Indian squad for England series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce India’s squad for both the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy on January 12. That is also the ICC’s deadline for submitting the Champions Trophy squad.

Bumrah’s name is set to be included in the Champions Trophy roster with an asterisk since he will require clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff once he has reached full fitness. Mohammed Shami, who has not played for India since the ODI World Cup in 2023, and Kuldeep Yadav are also being watched intently.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is also expected to be included in the England ODI and Champions Trophy squads, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will bat third and fourth, respectively. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are battling for the wicket-keeper position, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are the spinners, with Washington Sundar also expected to play.

Hardik Pandya will be in the squad, although it is unclear whether Nitish Kumar Reddy will go with the team for the Champions Trophy. The selection committee has also been following Varun Chakaravarthy, although it’s uncertain whether he’ll receive the nod.

Mohammed Siraj will be rested for the T20I series against England, but he is anticipated to return for the ODIs and Champions Trophy. Arshdeep Singh is also expected to be part of the squad.

