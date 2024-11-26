Brad Hodge, former Australian cricketer, has been found guilty of damaging the dressing room during the recent AUS v PAK T20I series. Australia defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the T20I series after losing the ODIs 1-2.

Hodge is thought to be the member of the support staff who caused the damage to the dressing room carpet with an electric bike. It is said that the former Australian batter took an e-bike into the team locker room following Australia’s clean sweep of Pakistan.

Brad Hodge served as Australia’s batting assistant coach for the series against Pakistan.

Brad Hodge did burnouts on an e-bike in the dressing room carpet



Brad Hodge did different burnouts on the carpet with his e-bike, which damaged it in some way. The incident was covered by the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the publication, some sources close to the incident said that Hodge did tricks on the carpet after bringing the e-bike inside the dressing room.

“Brad Hodge can be revealed as the member of Australian team support staff who landed in hot water for damaging the carpet in the Hobart dressing room after the final game of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

Two sources with knowledge of the incident, who would not be quoted publicly, said Hodge, a recurring part-time member of the Australian white-ball coaching staff and former Test player, brought an e-bike into the dressing room after the game,” Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Further reporting on the matter stated that the carpet suffered substantial damage after Brad Hodge conducted burnouts on it, prompting a protest from Cricket Tasmania, the cricket authority in charge of maintaining the stadium.

“(Brad) Hodge then did a series of burnouts on the carpet, damaging the surface and resulting in a complaint from Cricket Tasmania. The bike had been used by another member of the support staff to get to Bellerive Oval,” the report stated.

CA apologizes to Tasmania Cricket

After this unfortunate incident, Cricket Australia apologized to Cricket Tasmania and mentioned that Hodge would pay for the damage he had caused to the facilities.

“We are aware some damage was caused to the carpet in the Australian dressing room at Bellerive Oval after the Australia-Pakistan T20 and we have apologised to Cricket Tasmania for this. The cost of the repairs will be passed on to the person who caused the damage and they will be reminded of their responsibility to take care of the facilities they are privileged to use,” Cricket Australia stated.

Hodge has played 6 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 15 T20Is for Australia. He scored 503 runs in Tests at a brilliant average of 55.88 but could not play much due to the high competition inside the team.

The 49-year-old scored 575 runs at an average of 30.26 and a strike rate of 87.51 in ODIs. In T20Is, he mostly played in the lower middle order as a finisher and scored 183 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 127.08.

