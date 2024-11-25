Very few times Australia has looked as vulnerable in an opening Test of their home summer with all the basics being covered as the Pat Cummins-led side looked in the first week of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The bowling shambles of the team have gained so much criticism, having looked ominous with their form in a negative way.

Australia had India on the mat in the first innings after bowling them out for 150 in their first innings, before being winded for just 104 with the bat. The track got settled on the second and third day, providing hardly any comfort to the bowlers who were torn apart in more than four sessions in the second innings.

The former Test opener of the side, Greg Blewett, was stunned by the body language of the side as he was commenting for Channel Seven during the second day of the game.

“Well, I have been critical of it for a while. That hour leading into tea (on Day 2), I just thought they looked like they were going through the motions. It’s unacceptable really. It’s day two of an important series (between) Australia and India.” Greg mentioned on air.

Coming into the game, the home side was unbeaten at the venue with four victories in as many games against India in 2018, followed by against West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Some of their batters were in top form when it comes to batting at this ground, but that wasn’t the case against the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack.

Michael Vaughan concerned with the current generation of the Australian side

The former captain of England, Michael Vaughan, has claimed that he never experienced such flat members of the Australian side in the past, raising concerns over the next generation of players.

“I think the debate over the next week or two going into the second and third Test matches will be: Are Australia short of a gallop, and they needed this game to get back into Test match cricket mode? Or are they a team that’s just starting to get over the edge?” Vaughan expressed.

“I think the batting unit is a batting unit that has had plenty of success in the past. There’s some great players in it – but consistently now for several games, it’s just not managed to score the runs that many would have expected, including themselves.” The former England batter addressed during a discussion on Fox Sports.

The home side was without their bowling coach, Daniel Vettori, during the second and third days of play because of his involvement with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former left-arm spin all-rounder featured in the mega auction of the tournament, going on in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Vaughan sensed deeper issues when most of the players and fans yearned for the return of Cameron Green, who wasn’t picked for the encounter due to him not being fully fit to bowl.

“What is underneath this Australian batting lineup pushing the standards in the first team? The standards generally get driven in a team because you’ve got many players pushing for places in it – I just don’t see too many doing it.” The veteran feared.

“When Australia had a batting lineup that had many world-class players in it, I reckon you probably had seven or eight world-class players not in it – and that was just in the batting department. Who is pushing? How many players outside of this Australian camp.” Michael Vaughan concluded.

Michael Hussey, however, asked to be patient with the process and felt that the team would bounce back for the next game, while the former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri, has also agreed on the drop of talent for the Australia side.

So many things to ponder for the management as they begin their preparations for the second Adelaide Test, starting on December 06.