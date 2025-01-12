The former wrist-spinner of Australia, Brad Hogg, has criticized the different statements of the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, during the recently concluded five-match red-ball series against the Pat Cummins-led side, which the tourists went on to lose by a 3-1 margin. This is the first time since 2014/15 that India won’t have the power on the title.

Brad Hogg pointed out the blue brigade’s failure to save the fourth Test on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where they needed to play nearly three sessions to go 1-1 in the fifth and final clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 155 in 79.1 overs and went on to lose by 184 runs.

The Western Australian addressed how there was no intent from the batters in Sydney, except the wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who cracked a fine half-century to keep the visitors in the game. The statement by Gambhir, where he called the team to be adaptable, has been criticized.

“The one thing that Gautam Gambhir said earlier on to that he wants his players to be adaptable, have that aggressive brand of cricket, but when they have got to save the Test match, they’ve got their defensive game as well. And I haven’t seen that in the Indian team do that as we’ve gone forward.” Brad Hogg expressed in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“Under pressure going forward”- Brad Hogg on Gautam Gambhir and India’s coaching unit

The former captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gambhir, after the victory of the Bangladesh Test in Kanpur where they showed incredible aggression with the bat to force a result despite two days of rain, highlighted that they would want to be a side that would score 400 runs in a day and could bat for two successive days.

“We want to be the team that can score 400 runs in a day and can bat for 2 days to save a Test match as well. And that is the growth and adaptability that we are looking for. And that is what Test cricket is. We have batters in the dressing room who can do both.” The former Indian opener shed light during the press conference.

Brad Hogg reckoned that the coaching unit of the Indian side will be under tremendous pressure to deliver as they went on to lose three series, including a home series after ages against New Zealand, the BGT 2024-25, and the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The 53-year-old felt that the rough form of both veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, affected the national side in that phase.

“You’ve got to look after the selection panel as well. Who was selecting the team? Who was selecting the squads in those particular scenarios? What is the long-term plan as well for India? But India looked like they were gonna get to the World Test Championship final, they didn’t. They have had a terrible last couple of months. So, I think if you are looking at the coaching staff, they will be under pressure moving forward.” Brad Hogg continued in the interaction.

The former KKR bowler also questioned the management to continue with the weak links despite their failures.

“So, is it Gautam Gambhir that’s got to go, or a new head coach brings in his own coaching staff, or is it the assistant coaches that have to go as well? But I think through that particular period, you’ve got Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in there as well.” Brad Hogg wondered.

“The two leaders that have not been on the top of their game. So, there are several variables there which you could look out for, which has been the demise of India at the Test level over the particular period.” The former left-arm wrist spinner elaborated.

However, Gambhir helped India win the T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home and a clean sweep over Bangladesh with five victories.