Brad Hogg, former Australia spinner-turner-media pundit, has warned about the implications of IPL franchise owners buying stakes in their teams in the Hundred.

Last month, reports suggested that ECB had contacted several IPL franchise owners and the NFL owners to invest in the Hundred Tournament. The ECB has approved a concept that will leave a 51% interest with eight hundred ‘hosts’ – seven counties and, in the case of London Spirit, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The remaining 49% will be offered to private investors, which will be decided by the ECB in consultation with the hosts, who have also been given the option of selling some or all of their holdings before the formal bidding process begins in mid-September.

Several IPL franchise owners have expressed worries, particularly regarding the controlling interest, which, together with trust, is one of the two most important aspects determining the success and durability of any joint venture. It is no different with the Hundred.

They want more control of that team, affecting grassroots cricket: Brad Hogg

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg shared a video on his social media. In the blog, he explained the implications of IPL franchises wanting to control stake in the Hundred teams. He also felt that IPL owners buying teams across the world can affect grassroots cricket development.

“The ECB are selling off a little bit of their share of 100 teams to corporates and IPL franchises are really wanting to get in the mix. But these stakeholders that want a bit of the pie want the 51%, not the 49%. They want more control of that particular team. But I am a little bit concerned about this because if you have IPL franchises buying every team around the globe in the different T20 competitions, we start to have a little bit of concern with the grassroots cricket in those particular areas because there’s going to be limited opportunities because international cricket’s going to be affected,” Hogg said in a video on X.

Hogg explained if a young budding cricketer has the option of playing franchise cricket or for his national team, the money might lure him towards franchise cricket instead of national commitment.

“Is that young kid that dreams of playing high-level cricket going to want to play for his international team or for his franchise team and play in different competitions throughout the year around the globe?

What is the effect it’s going to have with the development of young players coming through? That is the big question. So the question I’m asking everyone out there, all the fans, are you more interested in international cricket or franchise cricket?” he concluded.

